Red Hot Chili Peppers Get Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame (2022 In Review)

Promo photo

(hennemusic) Red Hot Chili Peppers Get Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame was a top 22 story from March 2022: The Red Hot Chili Peppers received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on March 31.

The event saw the band joined by special guests, while George Clinton - who produced the group's 1985 record, "Freaky Styley" - who unveiled the star alongside Bob Forrest and actor Woody Harrelson.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers were honored with the 2,717th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame; the star was dedicated in the category of Recording in front of Amoeba Music at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard.

"Our hometown Hollywood boys are finally coming to collect their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," says Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez. "We have been waiting for them to break away from their busy schedules to dedicate their star and we are thrilled to welcome them to our Walk of Fame family." Find streaming information here.

