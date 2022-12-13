Red Hot Chili Peppers Get Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame (2022 In Review)

(hennemusic) Red Hot Chili Peppers Get Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame was a top 22 story from March 2022: The Red Hot Chili Peppers received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on March 31.
The event saw the band joined by special guests, while George Clinton - who produced the group's 1985 record, "Freaky Styley" - who unveiled the star alongside Bob Forrest and actor Woody Harrelson.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers were honored with the 2,717th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame; the star was dedicated in the category of Recording in front of Amoeba Music at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard.
"Our hometown Hollywood boys are finally coming to collect their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," says Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez. "We have been waiting for them to break away from their busy schedules to dedicate their star and we are thrilled to welcome them to our Walk of Fame family." Find streaming information here.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce North American and European Tour Dates
Red Hot Chili Peppers Share 'Return Of The Dream Canteen' Bonus Track
Red Hot Chili Peppers Nominated For Best Rock Song Grammy Award
Red Hot Chili Peppers Claim Second No. 1 Album Of 2022
Red Hot Chili Peppers Music and Merch
Ozzy Osbourne Scores Career First With Eric Clapton Collaboration- Rage Against The Machine's Tim Commerford Battling Prostate Cancer- more
KISS Announce Their Final UK Tour Dates- Pantera's Rex Brown Misses Knotfest Show Due To Illness- ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Tour- more
Pantera Classic 'Rise' Cover By Volumes In Tribute To Dimebag- Puscifer Share 'Horizons' Video- Of Mice & Men- more
Roger Waters Delivers The Lockdown Sessions- Led Zeppelin Stream Reunion Concert- Rolling Stones- Kenny Chesney- more
Holiday Gift Guide: More Great Gifts For 2022
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More
Ozzy Osbourne Scores Career First With Eric Clapton Collaboration
Rage Against The Machine's Tim Commerford Battling Prostate Cancer
Metallica Share Behind The Scenes Look At 'Lux AEterna' Video
Adam Lambert Covers Duran Duran Classic 'Ordinary World'
Maddie & Tae Extend All Song No Static Tour Into 2023
Singled Out: Ghostwreck's Poison
Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Dead At 50 (2022 In Review)
Korn Tour Bus Hit By Gunfire (2022 In Review)