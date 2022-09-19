.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Going Pink For Black Friday

09-19-2022

Red Hot Chili Peppers Special edition promo
Warner Records have announced that they will be releasing the Red Hot Chili Peppers' new album, "Return of The Dream Canteen", in the 2xLP Neon Pink Vinyl as a special limited edition for this year's Record Store Day's "Black Friday" on November 25th.

They sent over these details: A special version of the new double-album from Red Hot Chili Peppers. The Record Store Day release includes 2 LPs pressed on neon pink vinyl + an exclusive 24 x 36 poster.

The forthcoming October 14th release of Red Hot Chili Peppers Return of the Dream Canteen marks the band's second album release of 2022, hot on the heels of the platinum-selling chart topper Unlimited Love which was released in April.

It will also be the band's second Rick Rubin produced album of 2022, and reinforces their reputation as a band at their absolute peak, riding the crest of an undeniable creative wave.

Tracklisting:
Tippa My Tongue
Peace and Love
Reach Out
Eddie
Fake as Fu@k
Bella
Roulette
My Cigarette
Afterlife
Shoot Me a Smile
Handful
The Drummer
Bag of Grins
La La La La La La La La
Copperbelly
Carry Me Home
In the Snow

