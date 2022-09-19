Red Hot Chili Peppers Going Pink For Black Friday

Special edition promo

Warner Records have announced that they will be releasing the Red Hot Chili Peppers' new album, "Return of The Dream Canteen", in the 2xLP Neon Pink Vinyl as a special limited edition for this year's Record Store Day's "Black Friday" on November 25th.



They sent over these details: A special version of the new double-album from Red Hot Chili Peppers. The Record Store Day release includes 2 LPs pressed on neon pink vinyl + an exclusive 24 x 36 poster.

The forthcoming October 14th release of Red Hot Chili Peppers Return of the Dream Canteen marks the band's second album release of 2022, hot on the heels of the platinum-selling chart topper Unlimited Love which was released in April.

It will also be the band's second Rick Rubin produced album of 2022, and reinforces their reputation as a band at their absolute peak, riding the crest of an undeniable creative wave.



Tracklisting:

Tippa My Tongue

Peace and Love

Reach Out

Eddie

Fake as Fu@k

Bella

Roulette

My Cigarette

Afterlife

Shoot Me a Smile

Handful

The Drummer

Bag of Grins

La La La La La La La La

Copperbelly

Carry Me Home

In the Snow

