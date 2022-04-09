Red Hot Chili Peppers Score UK No. 1 With Unlimited Love

(hennemusic) The Red Hot Chili Peppers have topped the UK charts with their new album, "Unlimited Love." The record also delivers a second No. 1 for the band this week as it tops the Official Vinyl Albums Chart Top 40.

According to the Official Charts Company, the Rick Rubin-produced project debuts at No. 1 on the Official Albums Chart Top 100 to earn the group their fifth chart-topper in the region.

The group's twelfth studio album sees members Anthony Kiedis, Flea and Chad Smith reunite with guitarist John Frusciante for the first time since his departure in 2009.

"Unlimited Love" was launched with the lead single, "Black Summer." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

