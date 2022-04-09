Red Hot Chili Peppers Score UK No. 1 With Unlimited Love

(hennemusic) The Red Hot Chili Peppers have topped the UK charts with their new album, "Unlimited Love." The record also delivers a second No. 1 for the band this week as it tops the Official Vinyl Albums Chart Top 40.
According to the Official Charts Company, the Rick Rubin-produced project debuts at No. 1 on the Official Albums Chart Top 100 to earn the group their fifth chart-topper in the region.
The group's twelfth studio album sees members Anthony Kiedis, Flea and Chad Smith reunite with guitarist John Frusciante for the first time since his departure in 2009.
"Unlimited Love" was launched with the lead single, "Black Summer." Watch the video here.
Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Performs National Anthem At NBA Game
Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream New Album 'Unlimited Love'
Red Hot Chili Peppers Rock Late Night TV Shows
Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver These Are The Ways Video
Ozzy Osbourne Has Completed New Album- Jack White Proposes And Gets Married Onstage At Tour Kick Off- more
Pink Floyd Share First New Song Since 1994- Rammstein 'Zick Zack' Video- Twenty One Pilots Cinema Experience- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Cancels Young Guns Dates Due To Covid- The Eagles Part Ways With Member- Judas Priest- more
Sammy Hagar Announces New Las Vegas Residency Dates- Pasadena Pays Tribute To Van Halen With Public Performance Stage- more
Sites and Sounds: Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea II
RockPile: Spotlight on Omnivore Records Part 2
Caught In The Act: The Darkness Live In Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Spring Festivals
Root 66: Hank Williams- MacKenzie Grant- Dan Ashley- Jimmy Carter