Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream Bonus Track 'Nerve Flip'

Cover art

(hennemusic) The Red Hot Chili Peppers are streaming "Nerve Flip", which is an exclusive Japanese bonus track from their latest studio album, "Unlimited Love."

The song surfaces in sync with the launch of the band's global stadium tour in Seville, Spain on June 4. Produced by Rick Rubin, "Unlimited Love" marks the Chili Peppers' first US No. 1 since 2006's "Stadium Arcadium."

The group's twelfth studio album sees members Anthony Kiedis, Flea and Chad Smith reunite with guitarist John Frusciante for the first time since his departure in 2009. Listen to "Nerve Flip" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

