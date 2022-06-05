.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream Bonus Track 'Nerve Flip'

Bruce Henne | 06-05-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Red Hot Chili Peppers Cover art
Cover art

(hennemusic) The Red Hot Chili Peppers are streaming "Nerve Flip", which is an exclusive Japanese bonus track from their latest studio album, "Unlimited Love."

The song surfaces in sync with the launch of the band's global stadium tour in Seville, Spain on June 4. Produced by Rick Rubin, "Unlimited Love" marks the Chili Peppers' first US No. 1 since 2006's "Stadium Arcadium."

The group's twelfth studio album sees members Anthony Kiedis, Flea and Chad Smith reunite with guitarist John Frusciante for the first time since his departure in 2009. Listen to "Nerve Flip" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories
Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream Bonus Track 'Nerve Flip'

Red Hot Chili Peppers and Paramore Lead ACL Fest Lineup

Red Hot Chili Peppers Score Biggest Rock Album Of The Year

Red Hot Chili Peppers Score UK No. 1 With Unlimited Love

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Performs National Anthem At NBA Game

News > Red Hot Chili Peppers

advertisement
Day In Rock

Def Leppard Score Highest Chart Debut In 26 Years- Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream Bonus Track 'Nerve Flip'- Metallica- more

Motley Crue and Def Leppard May Expand Stadium Tour- David Lee Roth Hints At Change In Retirement Status- Eddie Van Halen- more

Journey Deliver You Got The Best Of Me Video- Megadeth Announce David Ellefson's Official Replacement- Eddie Van Halen- more

KISS Stars Ace Frehley and Peter Criss Reunite- The Used's McCracken Bert Seeks Mental Health Treatment- Springsteen- more

advertisement
Reviews

Def Leppard - Diamond Star Halos

Sites and Sounds: Quebec City's Festival d'ete de Quebec 2022

Sites and Sounds: A Summer of Music Awaits in Malta

Live: Vieux Farka Toure In Phoenix

Michael Schenker Group (MSG) - Universal

Latest News

Def Leppard Score Highest Chart Debut In 26 Years

Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream Bonus Track 'Nerve Flip'

Metallica Share Live Fade To Black Video

Queen Reach New Chart Milestone

Journey's Neal Schon Rocks National Anthem At NBA Finals

Liam Gallagher Tops UK Charts With C'mon You Know

Clutch Expand Vinyl Reissue Series With Robot Hive/Exodus Album

Foreigner Breaking the Band TV Special Premieres This Month