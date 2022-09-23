(hennemusic) The Red Hot Chili Peppers are streaming "Eddie", a new Eddie Van Halen tribute song from their forthcoming album, "Return Of The Dream Canteen."
"Sometimes we don't realize how deeply affected and connected we are to artists until the day they die," explains Anthony Kiedis. "Eddie Van Halen was a one of a kind. The day after his death, Flea came into rehearsal with an emotional bassline. John, Chad and I started playing along and pretty soon with all our hearts, a song in his honor effortlessly unfolded. It felt good to be sad and care so much about a person who had given so much to our lives.
"Although the song doesn't speak to Eddie by name, it talks about his early days on the Sunset Strip and the rock n roll tapestry that Van Halen painted on our minds. In the end, our song asks that you not remember Eddie for dying but for living his wildest dream."
Eddie Van Halen passed away in 2020 at the age of 65. Due October 14, "Return Of The Dream Canteen" will follow "Unlimited Love" as the California band's second album of 2022, with both produced by Rick Rubin.
Stream the Van Halen tribute here.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers Releasing Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song
Red Hot Chili Peppers Going Pink For Black Friday
Red Hot Chili Peppers Brought Rock To VMAs
Red Hot Chili Peppers Get Trippy With 'Tippa My Tongue' Video
Red Hot Chili Peppers Music and Merch
Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song- Disturbed Announce New 'Divisive' Album With 'Unstoppable'- more
Sammy Hagar Explains Crazy Times Artwork- Steve Perry Launches Legal Action Over Journey Trademarks- Ozzy Osbourne- more
Guns N' Roses Expand Use Your Illusion For Box Set- Motley Crue Stadium Tour With Def Leppard Tops $170 Million-Smashing Pumpkins- more
Creedence Clearwater Revival - Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall
RockPile: Ladies Edition Linda Gail Lewis, Mary Fahl, More
Pink Floyd - Animals 2018 Remix
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 2
AWOLNATION Look To Overly Digitized Future With 'Freaking Me Out'
The Night Flight Orchestra To Celebrate David Andersson With Fall Tour
Joe Bonamassa Announces Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean III
The Ghost Club 'Don't Let Go' With New Video
Rolling Stones Share Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing in the Shadow? Videos
Shania Twain Returns With 'Waking Up Dreaming'
The Pretty Reckless Unplug For 'Harley Darling'
5 Seconds of Summer Share 'Bad Omens' Video For Royal Albert Hall Livestream