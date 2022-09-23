Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song

(hennemusic) The Red Hot Chili Peppers are streaming "Eddie", a new Eddie Van Halen tribute song from their forthcoming album, "Return Of The Dream Canteen."

"Sometimes we don't realize how deeply affected and connected we are to artists until the day they die," explains Anthony Kiedis. "Eddie Van Halen was a one of a kind. The day after his death, Flea came into rehearsal with an emotional bassline. John, Chad and I started playing along and pretty soon with all our hearts, a song in his honor effortlessly unfolded. It felt good to be sad and care so much about a person who had given so much to our lives.

"Although the song doesn't speak to Eddie by name, it talks about his early days on the Sunset Strip and the rock n roll tapestry that Van Halen painted on our minds. In the end, our song asks that you not remember Eddie for dying but for living his wildest dream."

Eddie Van Halen passed away in 2020 at the age of 65. Due October 14, "Return Of The Dream Canteen" will follow "Unlimited Love" as the California band's second album of 2022, with both produced by Rick Rubin.

Stream the Van Halen tribute here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

