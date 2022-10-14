Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream New Album Return Of The Dream Canteen

(hennemusic) The Red Hot Chili Peppers are streaming their new album, Return Of The Dream Canteen, in sync with its release on October 14th. First introduced with the lead single "Tippa My Tongue", the project follows Unlimited Love as the California band's second album of 2022, with both produced by Rick Rubin.

"Return of the Dream Canteen feels like a nod to the creative prosperity of a psychedelic desert," says the group. "Something about the four of us wandering into a time and place that had less definition than normal led to more music. We just kept sipping away. The canteen was generous.

"Just when a blubberously funky baseline seemed like it might lie dormant without a dance partner, its song fellows would show up to party. John's tenacious focus on treating every song as though it was equal to the next helped us to realize more songs than some might know what to do with. In a world where a single track release is typical, we decided to release back to back double records. We feel good about it. Pass the canteen."

Stream the new album in its entirety here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

