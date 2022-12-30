Red Hot Chili Peppers Tribute Eddie Van Halen (2022 In Review)

(hennemusic) Red Hot Chili Peppers Tribute Eddie Van Halen was a top 22 story from September 2022: The Red Hot Chili Peppers are streaming "Eddie", a Eddie Van Halen tribute song from their album, "Return Of The Dream Canteen."
"Sometimes we don't realize how deeply affected and connected we are to artists until the day they die," explains Anthony Kiedis. "Eddie Van Halen was a one of a kind. The day after his death, Flea came into rehearsal with an emotional bassline. John, Chad and I started playing along and pretty soon with all our hearts, a song in his honor effortlessly unfolded. It felt good to be sad and care so much about a person who had given so much to our lives.
"Although the song doesn't speak to Eddie by name, it talks about his early days on the Sunset Strip and the rock n roll tapestry that Van Halen painted on our minds. In the end, our song asks that you not remember Eddie for dying but for living his wildest dream."
Eddie Van Halen passed away in 2020 at the age of 65. Due October 14, "Return Of The Dream Canteen" will follow "Unlimited Love" as the California band's second album of 2022, with both produced by Rick Rubin.
Stream the Van Halen tribute here.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Brought Rock To VMAs (2022 In Review)
Red Hot Chili Peppers Get Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame (2022 In Review)
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce North American and European Tour Dates
Red Hot Chili Peppers Share 'Return Of The Dream Canteen' Bonus Track
Red Hot Chili Peppers Music and Merch
Wolfgang Van Halen Going It Alone On New Mammoth WVH Album- Metallica Team With Fender Play For New Collection- more
Nita Strauss Recovering From Surgery- God Forbid To Release Reunion Concert And Share First Video- more
David Lee Roth Reminisces About Eddie Van Halen- Metallica Unplug For Thin Lizzy Classic- Sammy Hagar Jams With Mick Fleetwood- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Laughs Off Miming Accusations- K.K. Hesitated Going To Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction -Iron Maiden- more
David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen Classic- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Battling Pneumonia- Dave Grohl Recruits Jack Black For Rush Cover- more
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Live at the Fillmore (1997)
Root 66: Brother Brothers, 3 Pairs of Boots, John McCutcheon and Ethan Daniel Davidson
Rock Reads: Elton John, Rob Halford, John Lennon, Sun Records, Frank Zappa, more
Big Collaborations Announced For New Year's Eve Live TV Special
April Wine Founder Myles Goodwyn Retiring From Touring
Adam Lambert Takes On 'Holding Out For A Hero'
Ozzy Osbourne Scores Biggest Hit Ever With 'Patient Number 9' (2022 In Review)
Rush Stars Reunited At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert (2022 In Review)
New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Has Spinal Tumor Removed (2022 In Review)
Red Hot Chili Peppers Tribute Eddie Van Halen (2022 In Review)
Iron Maiden Expanded The Number Of The Beast For 40th Anniversary Reissue (2022 In Review)