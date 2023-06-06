Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Hersheypark Stadium Concert

(Live Nation) Red Hot Chili Peppers announce a show at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA, on September 27. This exclusive Hersheypark Stadium show, the band's first appearance in Hershey since July 17, 2000, is part of their 2023 Global Stadium Tour, in support of their two #1 studio albums that were released in 2022, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen.
Tickets will become available starting with a presale on Wednesday, June 7 at 10 a.m. ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
As a result of the two album releases this year going #1, Red Hot Chili Peppers notably stand out as the first rock band in 17 years to achieve the feat. Moreover, Return of the Dream Canteen bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart -just like its predecessor Unlimited Love did back in April. Both albums were produced by longtime collaborator and creative confidant, Rick Rubin.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers recently took home the prestigious Global Icon Award, and delivered a show stopping performance at the MTV VMAs. Their No. 1 single "Black Summer'' also won the award for Best Rock Video. This year, the band also garnered an MTV Europe Music Award nomination for Best Rock and scored three American Music Awards nominations for "Favorite Rock Artist," "Favorite Rock Album" for Unlimited Love and "Favorite Rock Single" for "Black Summer." Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Black Summer" was nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Song.
