Red Hot Chili Peppers Kick Off North American Tour Leg

(Live Nation) The Red Hot Chili Peppers, kicked off the new leg of their highly successful global tour with an iconic show at BC Place in Vancouver, BC. on Wednesday night (March 29th.)

The show featured a setlist of timeless tracks like "Can't Stop," "Californication," and "Snow ((Hey Oh))" as well as hit singles, "Tippa My Tongue," "Eddie," and more off their two #1 studio albums that were released last year, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen.



Red Hot Chili Peppers will continue their massive 2023 run with a show in Las Vegas this Saturday at Allegiant Stadium, before continuing across North America, Europe and Latin America this year.

Stops include Syracuse, San Diego, Warsaw, Milan, London, Rio de Janeiro, and more before wrapping up on Sunday, November 26 in Buenos Aires, Argentina at Estadio River Plate. Full routing can be found below, along with their upcoming festival dates.

This leg comes following the band's largest stadium run to date consisting of 40 legendary performances last year including massive sold-out shows in London, Paris, Los Angeles, and more. Notable special guests such as A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak, Beck, HAIM and more joined the band on the road throughout 2022. After wrapping up dates in North America and Europe last year, the band continued the global trek into 2023 with 8 dates across New Zealand and Australia in January, featuring special guest Post Malone.

Sat Apr 01 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium #~

Thu Apr 06 - Fargo, ND - FARGODOME ^~

Sat Apr 08 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium ^~

Fri Apr 14 - Syracuse, NY- JMA Wireless Dome ^~

Fri May 12 - San Diego, CA - SnapDragon Stadium >+

Sun May 14 - Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium ^+

Wed May 17 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome ^+

Fri May 19 - Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Music Festival =

Thu May 25 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park ^+

Sun Jun 18 - Landgraaf, NL - Pinkpop =

Wed Jun 21 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy <

Sat Jun 24 - Odense, DK - Tinderbox =

Mon Jun 26 - Mannheim, DE - Maimarktgelände <

Fri Jun 30 - Werchter, BE - Rock Werchter =

Sun Jul 2 - Milan, IT - I-Days =

Thu Jul 6 - Lisbon, PT - NOS Live =

Sat Jul 8 - Madrid, ES - Mad Cool =

Tue Jul 11 - Lyon, FR - Groupama Stadium <~

Fri Jul 14 - Vienna, AT - Ernst-Happel Stadion <~

Mon Jul 17 - Carhaix, FR - Les Vieilles Charrues =

Fri Jul 21 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium %~

Sun Jul 23 - Glasgow, UK - Hampden Park %~

Aug 3-6 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza =

Sat Sep 30 - Bridgeport, CT - Sound on Sound =

Sat Nov 4 - Rio de Janeiro, BR - Estádio Engenhão Nilton Santos

Tue Nov 7 - Brasilia, BR - Arena BSB Mané Garrincha

Fri Nov 10 - São Paulo, BR - Estádio do Morumbi

Mon Nov 13 - Curitiba, BR - Estádio Couto Pereira

Thu Nov 16 - Porto Alegre, BR - Arena do Grêmio

Sun Nov 19 - Santiago, CL - Movistar Arena

Tue Nov 21 - Santiago, CL - Movistar Arena

Fri Nov 24 - Buenos Aires, AR - Estadio River Plate

Sun Nov 26 - Buenos Aires, AR - Estadio River Plate



^ The Strokes

< Iggy Pop

% The Roots

# St. Vincent

> The Mars Volta

* City and Colour

+ Thundercat

~ King Princess

= Festival Date

