.

Robert Jon & The Wreck Share Rescue Train Live Video

Keavin Wiggins | 08-10-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Robert Jon Cover art
Cover art

Californian Southern rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck have released a have live version of their brand new single "Rescue Train" that was captured during from their latest show in Paris.

The single comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Wreckage Vol. 2", which will be released on September 30th Joe Bonamassa's record label KTBA Records.

"Rescue Train" was recorded just before the COVID pandemic on February 26, 2020, at Shuffle Brothers Studios in Gallatin Tennessee. The band was on a tour in the Southern United States and recorded this track on a day off. "Rescue Train" is one of the band's oldest songs and is some of the first music Robert ever recorded.

Wreckage Vol. 2 is a collection of exclusive in-studio and live concert performances recorded from 2020 - 2022. The new original songs on the album include "Old Hotel Room" and "Dark Roses" which recorded at the legendary Sunset Sound in Los Angeles, CA.

Wreckage Vol. 2 captures all the energy and excitement that Robert Jon & The Wreck generate every time they perform to their growing fanbase.

TrackIisting
1. She's A Fighter (Live from Ancienne Belgique)
2. Waiting For Your Man (Live from Ancienne Belgique)
3. Rescue Train (Live from Shuffle Brother Studios)
4. The Weight (Live from Shuffle Brother Studios)
5. Old Hotel Room (Live from Sunset Sound)
6. Dark Roses (Live from Sunset Sound)
7. On The Run (Live from Sunset Sound)
8. Cannonball (Live from Shuffle Brother Studios)
9. Something To Remember Me By (Live from DJE Livestream Studio)
10. Witchcraft (Live from DJE Livestream Studio)

Related Stories


Robert Jon & The Wreck Share Rescue Train Live Video

Robert Jon & The Wreck Announce UK Tour

Robert Jon & The Wreck Recruit Laura Evans For UK Tour

Robert Jon & The Wreck Premiere 'Waiting For Your Man' Video

Robert Jon & The Wreck Premiere 'Everyday' Video

Robert Jon Music and Merch

News > Robert Jon

advertisement
Day In Rock

Anthrax Cancel Another Show Over Medical Concern- Dream Theater's John Petrucci Reuniting With Mike Portnoy On Expanded Tour- more

Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite For Special Jam- Music Icon Olivia Newton-John Dead At 73- more

KISS 'Not Going Away' Following Farewell Tour- Motley Crue Deliver Remastered HD 'Live Wire' Video- Dethklok's Brendon Small Robbed- more

The Offspring Uninjured in Tour Vehicle Fire- Whitesnake Pull Out Of Scorpions Tour Due To David Coverdale's Health- Iron Maiden- more

Slipknot Stream New Song 'Yen'- Panic! At The Disco Reveal 'Local God'- Rolling Stones Go 4K With 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' Videos- Metallica- more

advertisement
Reviews

5 Star: Alan Parsons - From the New World

Hot In The City: Steve Earle- Kings of Thrash (Megadeth)- More

RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records

Green Day, Maneskin Highlight Final Day Of Lollapalooza 2022

Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Three Report

Latest News

Chase Rice Shares 'Key West & Colorado' Video

Velvet Chains Share Dean Karr Directed 'Back On The Train' Video

Bright Eyes Announce Second Wave Of Companions Project Releases

Robert Jon & The Wreck Share Rescue Train Live Video

Miss May I Free Fall With New Video

David Nail Announces Story To Tell Tour With Tyler Braden

Steve Hackett Shares Video From sis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More

Supergrass Expanding The X-Ray Album For Reissue