Robert Jon & The Wreck Share Rescue Train Live Video

Californian Southern rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck have released a have live version of their brand new single "Rescue Train" that was captured during from their latest show in Paris.
The single comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Wreckage Vol. 2", which will be released on September 30th Joe Bonamassa's record label KTBA Records.
"Rescue Train" was recorded just before the COVID pandemic on February 26, 2020, at Shuffle Brothers Studios in Gallatin Tennessee. The band was on a tour in the Southern United States and recorded this track on a day off. "Rescue Train" is one of the band's oldest songs and is some of the first music Robert ever recorded.
Wreckage Vol. 2 is a collection of exclusive in-studio and live concert performances recorded from 2020 - 2022. The new original songs on the album include "Old Hotel Room" and "Dark Roses" which recorded at the legendary Sunset Sound in Los Angeles, CA.
Wreckage Vol. 2 captures all the energy and excitement that Robert Jon & The Wreck generate every time they perform to their growing fanbase.
TrackIisting
1. She's A Fighter (Live from Ancienne Belgique)
2. Waiting For Your Man (Live from Ancienne Belgique)
3. Rescue Train (Live from Shuffle Brother Studios)
4. The Weight (Live from Shuffle Brother Studios)
5. Old Hotel Room (Live from Sunset Sound)
6. Dark Roses (Live from Sunset Sound)
7. On The Run (Live from Sunset Sound)
8. Cannonball (Live from Shuffle Brother Studios)
9. Something To Remember Me By (Live from DJE Livestream Studio)
10. Witchcraft (Live from DJE Livestream Studio)
Robert Jon & The Wreck Announce UK Tour
Robert Jon & The Wreck Recruit Laura Evans For UK Tour
Robert Jon & The Wreck Premiere 'Waiting For Your Man' Video
Robert Jon & The Wreck Premiere 'Everyday' Video
Anthrax Cancel Another Show Over Medical Concern- Dream Theater's John Petrucci Reuniting With Mike Portnoy On Expanded Tour- more
Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite For Special Jam- Music Icon Olivia Newton-John Dead At 73- more
KISS 'Not Going Away' Following Farewell Tour- Motley Crue Deliver Remastered HD 'Live Wire' Video- Dethklok's Brendon Small Robbed- more
The Offspring Uninjured in Tour Vehicle Fire- Whitesnake Pull Out Of Scorpions Tour Due To David Coverdale's Health- Iron Maiden- more
Slipknot Stream New Song 'Yen'- Panic! At The Disco Reveal 'Local God'- Rolling Stones Go 4K With 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' Videos- Metallica- more
5 Star: Alan Parsons - From the New World
Hot In The City: Steve Earle- Kings of Thrash (Megadeth)- More
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
Green Day, Maneskin Highlight Final Day Of Lollapalooza 2022
Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Three Report
Chase Rice Shares 'Key West & Colorado' Video
Velvet Chains Share Dean Karr Directed 'Back On The Train' Video
Bright Eyes Announce Second Wave Of Companions Project Releases
Robert Jon & The Wreck Share Rescue Train Live Video
Miss May I Free Fall With New Video
David Nail Announces Story To Tell Tour With Tyler Braden
Steve Hackett Shares Video From sis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More
Supergrass Expanding The X-Ray Album For Reissue