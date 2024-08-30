Robert Jon & The Wreck Unleash 'Rager' Video

(Noble) Robert Jon & The Wreck are back with their most electrifying single yet, "Rager," now available on all digital platforms. Renowned for their unique fusion of Southern rock, Americana, and blues, the band turns up the heat with this high-octane track. "Rager" channels the raw energy of vintage hard rock, combining fiery guitar harmonies, gritty organ and synth lines, and a thundering bass groove that builds toward an explosive, Deep Purple inspired finale. This track takes Robert Jon & The Wreck's signature sound to new heights, delivering a powerhouse rock anthem that lives up to its name.

"What started as a loose, improvised jam turned into an atomic bomb of sonic fury," explains lead guitarist Henry James Schneekluth. "This track was inspired by the glory days of 70s hard rock and features heavy, gritty organ & synth as well as a funky and raucous drum groove & bass line. We present to you a new level of heaviness to get wrecked to - 'Rager'!"

"Rager" is the last single in a string of releases from Robert Jon & The Wreck's critically acclaimed album Red Moon Rising this year. Produced by the legendary Kevin Shirley, Red Moon Rising has been praised for its innovative take on Southern rock, with tracks like "Dragging Me Down", "Down No More" and the memorable "Ballad of A Broken Hearted Man" connecting deeply with audiences and critics. As the band continues to evolve musically, "Rager" stands out as their most intense and rock-driven offering yet.

