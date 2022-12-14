.

Robert Jon & The Wreck Share 'Who Can You Love' Video

December 14, 2022
Robert Jon Single art
Single art

(Noble) Robert Jon & The Wreck have released a music video for"Who Can You Love," the captivating, Americana-infused second single from their new EP 'One Of A Kind,' out March 10th via Joe Bonamassa's newest independent label, Journeyman Records.

Produced by the renowned, multi-GRAMMY Award winning producer Don Was (Bonnie Raitt, The Stones, John Mayer), "Who Can You Love" was recorded at Hensen Studios in Los Angeles (the same studio that gave us legendary albums including "Tapestry" by Carole King and "Blue" by Joni Mitchell, and many others).

"Don is a mysterious guy," commented frontman Robert Jon Burrison on the collaboration with Was. "He's so much about the vibe of the song, rather than the details, and he loves making stuff that sounds raw. He would tell awesome stories about the Dead and the Stones, and there was just so much gravity in his words because he's been in those legendary rooms. It's hard not to be intimidated but he made us feel right at home."

"There aren't a lot of great rock and roll bands out there playing' right now," added Was. "It's a real thrill to be able to record this kind of music with such a great band." Watch the video below:

Related Stories


Robert Jon & The Wreck Share 'Who Can You Love' Video

Robert Jon & The Wreck Deliver 'Pain No More' Video

Robert Jon & The Wreck Deliver Dark Roses Video

Robert Jon & The Wreck Release Old Hotel Room Video

Robert Jon & The Wreck Share Rescue Train Live Video

Robert Jon Music and Merch

News > Robert Jon

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Pantera, Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Welcome to Rockville- Ghost Deliver 'Mary On A Cross'- The Acacia Strain Return- more

Ozzy Osbourne Scores Career First With Eric Clapton Collaboration- Rage Against The Machine's Tim Commerford Battling Prostate Cancer- more

KISS Announce Their Final UK Tour Dates- Pantera's Rex Brown Misses Knotfest Show Due To Illness- ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Tour- more

Pantera Classic 'Rise' Cover By Volumes In Tribute To Dimebag- Puscifer Share 'Horizons' Video- Of Mice & Men- more

advertisement
Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: More Great Gifts For 2022

Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts

Passport: DOGO du Togo

World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More

Latest News

Pantera, Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Welcome to Rockville Lineup

Ghost Deliver 'Mary On A Cross' Lyric Video

The Acacia Strain Return With 'Untended Graves' Visualizer

Bret Michaels Reveals Poison's Best Decision

Dawes' Jimmy Kimmel Performance Goes Online

Robert Jon & The Wreck Share 'Who Can You Love' Video

Frank Turner And The Interrupters Announce North American Tour

Enslaved And Insomnium Plot North American Tour