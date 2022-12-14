Robert Jon & The Wreck Share 'Who Can You Love' Video

(Noble) Robert Jon & The Wreck have released a music video for"Who Can You Love," the captivating, Americana-infused second single from their new EP 'One Of A Kind,' out March 10th via Joe Bonamassa's newest independent label, Journeyman Records.
Produced by the renowned, multi-GRAMMY Award winning producer Don Was (Bonnie Raitt, The Stones, John Mayer), "Who Can You Love" was recorded at Hensen Studios in Los Angeles (the same studio that gave us legendary albums including "Tapestry" by Carole King and "Blue" by Joni Mitchell, and many others).
"Don is a mysterious guy," commented frontman Robert Jon Burrison on the collaboration with Was. "He's so much about the vibe of the song, rather than the details, and he loves making stuff that sounds raw. He would tell awesome stories about the Dead and the Stones, and there was just so much gravity in his words because he's been in those legendary rooms. It's hard not to be intimidated but he made us feel right at home."
"There aren't a lot of great rock and roll bands out there playing' right now," added Was. "It's a real thrill to be able to record this kind of music with such a great band." Watch the video below:
Robert Jon & The Wreck Deliver 'Pain No More' Video
Robert Jon & The Wreck Deliver Dark Roses Video
Robert Jon & The Wreck Release Old Hotel Room Video
Robert Jon & The Wreck Share Rescue Train Live Video
Pantera, Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Welcome to Rockville- Ghost Deliver 'Mary On A Cross'- The Acacia Strain Return- more
Ozzy Osbourne Scores Career First With Eric Clapton Collaboration- Rage Against The Machine's Tim Commerford Battling Prostate Cancer- more
KISS Announce Their Final UK Tour Dates- Pantera's Rex Brown Misses Knotfest Show Due To Illness- ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Tour- more
Pantera Classic 'Rise' Cover By Volumes In Tribute To Dimebag- Puscifer Share 'Horizons' Video- Of Mice & Men- more
Holiday Gift Guide: More Great Gifts For 2022
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More
Pantera, Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Welcome to Rockville Lineup
Ghost Deliver 'Mary On A Cross' Lyric Video
The Acacia Strain Return With 'Untended Graves' Visualizer
Bret Michaels Reveals Poison's Best Decision
Dawes' Jimmy Kimmel Performance Goes Online
Robert Jon & The Wreck Share 'Who Can You Love' Video
Frank Turner And The Interrupters Announce North American Tour
Enslaved And Insomnium Plot North American Tour