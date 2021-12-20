Robert Plant, Imagine Dragons Lead AXS Live From The Artists Den Lineup

AXS TV have shared a promo video for the network premiere of the acclaimed music performance series Live From The Artists Den, which is coming to the channel early next year.

The first episode is set to premiere on Wednesday, January 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will feature an intimate set from Imagine Dragons from the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.

Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant and The Band Of Joy will follow the next week with a career-spanning performance from War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville.

Other highlights from the upcoming season will include performances from The Killers, OneRepublic, Alabama Shakes, Time McGraw, Ringo Starr With Ben Harper and more.



"Live From The Artists Den is the perfect addition to AXS TV's Wednesday nights with music storytellers, delivering one-of-a-kind performances from some of music's most influential artists as they take the stage at a slate of legendary venues across the country," said Sarah Weidman, Head of Programming, Development and Multi-Platform Content for AXS TV. "Not only does the series treat music enthusiasts to some incredible sights with glimpses inside each landmark, but it also shines a new and unique light on each act-presenting them in an intimate setting with a small audience, interspersed with insightful clips that find the performers reflecting on their own work and careers.

"The series' eclectic performance roster offers a little something for everyone to enjoy, and we look forward to sharing all of these unforgettable moments with our viewers when Live From The Artists Den makes its AXS TV network premiere on January 12."

See the schedule and watch the promo clip for the season below:

Jan. 12-Imagine Dragons

Jan. 19-Robert Plant And The Band Of Joy

Jan. 26-Lady A

Feb. 2-The Killers

Feb. 9-Alabama Shakes

Feb. 16-OneRepublic

Feb. 23-Tim McGraw

Mar. 2-Ringo Starr With Ben Harper

Mar. 9-Sheryl Crow

Mar. 16-The Wallflowers

