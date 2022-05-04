.

Rock Hall To Induct Judas Priest, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton and More

Michael Angulia | 05-04-2022

Rock Hall Promo image
Promo image

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame announced the artists who will inducted into the institution during their annual gala on November 5tg at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Ca.

The class of 2022 will include under the Performer Category, Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.

Early Influence Award inductees will be Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotton. Metal legends Judas Priest will be inducted alongside Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis under the Musical Excellence Award.

This year's Ahmet Ertegun Award inductees will include Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine and Sylvia Robinson. The Rock Hall had this to say, " "Congratulations to our newest Inductees, and to all the fans who helped them get here. We're excited to celebrate with you on Saturday, November 5th in Los Angeles."

