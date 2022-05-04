The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame announced the artists who will inducted into the institution during their annual gala on November 5tg at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Ca.
The class of 2022 will include under the Performer Category, Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.
Early Influence Award inductees will be Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotton. Metal legends Judas Priest will be inducted alongside Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis under the Musical Excellence Award.
This year's Ahmet Ertegun Award inductees will include Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine and Sylvia Robinson. The Rock Hall had this to say, " "Congratulations to our newest Inductees, and to all the fans who helped them get here. We're excited to celebrate with you on Saturday, November 5th in Los Angeles."
Judas Priest Celebrate Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction News
Duran Duran React To Rock Hall Induction
Dolly Parton Will 'Accept Gracefully' Rock Hall Induction For Fans
Rock Hall Refuse Dolly Parton's Request
Rock Hall To Induct Judas Priest, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton and More- Judas Priest Celebrate Rock Hall Induction- more
Ozzy Osbourne's Family Have Covid- Rammstein Announce Stadium Tour- Cancer Fight Eye-Opening Experience For Dave Mustaine- more
Sammy Hagar Tributes Taylor Hawkins With Live Foo Fighter Cover- Jack Shares Ozzy Osbourne Covid-19 Update- Awolnation- more
Axl Rose Does Surprise Performance With Carrie Underwood- Motley Crue and Def Leppard Rotating Stadium Tour Headline Spot- more
Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy and Ronnie Baker Brooks
Still at Work: Men at Work's Colin Hay on Tour Behind New Solo Album
Caught In The Act: Candlebox Unplugged In Chicago
Caravan of Pain: The True Story of the Tattoo the Earth Tour
Rock Hall To Induct Judas Priest, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton and More
Judas Priest Celebrate Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction News
Duran Duran React To Rock Hall Induction
Singled Out: Natalie Saint-Martin's 2nd Place
Randy Rhoads Recalls Early Days With Ozzy Osbourne
Sex Pistols Bio-Series Trailer Goes Online
Metallica Share Live Videos From Santiago Concert
Supergroup Valerian Sun Premiere 'The Burnout' Video