Roger Waters Delivers The Lockdown Sessions

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters has released his brand new collection, "The Lockdown Sessions", featuring tracks spanning his career that he recorded for this new collection during the pandemic lockdown.
Waters produced "The Lockdown Sessions" with Gus Seyffert, and it features recordings of the Pink Floyd classics "Mother", "Vera" "Two Suns In The Sunset" and "The Gunner's Dream".
It also contains Waters solo track "The Bravery of Being Out Of Range" , and his recently released new version of the Pink Floyd classic "Comfortably Numb".
Roger had this to say, "Our Us and Them Tour lasted three years...At every gig we did an encore after the main show closed with Comfortably Numb...the encore was always Mother...I can't remember why I decided to start doing other songs?...Anyway, at some point after the end of the tour...I started thinking, 'It could make an interesting album, all those encores'...'The Encores'. '"Yeah, has a nice ring to it!'
"Then...I'm in England doing the Ginger Baker tribute gig one Tuesday night at the Hammersmith Odeon with Eric Clapton and...the following Saturday marching from The Australian Embassy to Parliament Square to make a speech in support of Julian Assange, when bugger me, Covid...Schlummmm! For me it was Friday March 13th 2020. Lockdown! So much for the 'Encores' project. Unless...
"We've tacked C. Numb on the end of the collection, as an appropriate exclamation point in closing this circle of love." Stream the album below:
