Roger Waters Expands This Is Not A Drill Tour

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters has announced that he has added three additional shows to his upcoming This Is Not A Drill North American tour this summer.
Waters has added stops in Columbus, OH at Nationwide Arena on August 10, 2022; Glendale, AZ at Gila River Arena on October 3, 2022; and Austin, TX at Moody Center on October 6, 2022.
Tickets for these additional dates go on sale next Friday, March 25 at 10:00am local time. Roger had this to say, "This Is Not A Drill is a groundbreaking new rock and roll/cinematic extravaganza, performed in the round, it is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to LOVE, PROTECT and SHARE our precious and precarious planet home.
"The show includes a dozen great songs from Pink Floyd's Golden Era alongside several new ones, words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man. Could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don't miss it. Love R." See the dates below:
