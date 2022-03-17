.

Roger Waters Expands This Is Not A Drill Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 03-17-2022

Roger Waters Tour poster
Tour poster

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters has announced that he has added three additional shows to his upcoming This Is Not A Drill North American tour this summer.

Waters has added stops in Columbus, OH at Nationwide Arena on August 10, 2022; Glendale, AZ at Gila River Arena on October 3, 2022; and Austin, TX at Moody Center on October 6, 2022.

Tickets for these additional dates go on sale next Friday, March 25 at 10:00am local time. Roger had this to say, "This Is Not A Drill is a groundbreaking new rock and roll/cinematic extravaganza, performed in the round, it is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to LOVE, PROTECT and SHARE our precious and precarious planet home.

"The show includes a dozen great songs from Pink Floyd's Golden Era alongside several new ones, words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man. Could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don't miss it. Love R." See the dates below:

Roger Waters: This Is Not A Drill - 2022 North American Tour Dates


July 6, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena
July 8, 2022 - Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
July 9, 2022 - Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
July 12, 2022 - Boston, MA, TD Garden
July 15, 2022 - Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
July 17, 2022 - Quebec, QC, Videotron Centre
July 20, 2022 - Albany, NY, MVP Arena
July 23, 2022 - Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
July 26, 2022 - Chicago, IL, United Center
July 28, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum
July 30, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN, Target Center
August 2, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH, Heritage Bank Center
August 5, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
August 6, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
August 10, 2022 - Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena
August 13, 2022 - Elmont, NY, UBS Arena at Belmont Park
August 16, 2022 - Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
August 18, 2022 - Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena
August 20, 2022 - Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
August 23, 2022 - Miami, FL, FTX Arena
August 25, 2022 - Orlando, FL, Amway Center
August 27, 2022 - Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
August 30, 2022 - New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
August 31, 2022 - New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
September 3, 2022 - Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center
September 6, 2022 - Denver, CO, Ball Arena
September 8, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Arena
September 10, 2022 - Portland, OR, Moda Center
September 13, 2022 - Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place
September 15, 2022 - Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
September 17, 2022 - Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome
September 20, 2022 - Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
September 23, 2022 - San Francisco, CA, Chase Center
September 24, 2022 - San Francisco, CA, Chase Center
September 27, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena
September 28, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena
October 1, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena
October 3, 2022 - Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena
October 6, 2022 - Austin, TX, Moody Center
October 8, 2022 - Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

