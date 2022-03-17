Roger Waters Expands This Is Not A Drill Tour

Tour poster

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters has announced that he has added three additional shows to his upcoming This Is Not A Drill North American tour this summer.

Waters has added stops in Columbus, OH at Nationwide Arena on August 10, 2022; Glendale, AZ at Gila River Arena on October 3, 2022; and Austin, TX at Moody Center on October 6, 2022.



Tickets for these additional dates go on sale next Friday, March 25 at 10:00am local time. Roger had this to say, "This Is Not A Drill is a groundbreaking new rock and roll/cinematic extravaganza, performed in the round, it is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to LOVE, PROTECT and SHARE our precious and precarious planet home.

"The show includes a dozen great songs from Pink Floyd's Golden Era alongside several new ones, words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man. Could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don't miss it. Love R." See the dates below:

Roger Waters: This Is Not A Drill - 2022 North American Tour Dates

July 6, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints ArenaJuly 8, 2022 - Toronto, ON, Scotiabank ArenaJuly 9, 2022 - Toronto, ON, Scotiabank ArenaJuly 12, 2022 - Boston, MA, TD GardenJuly 15, 2022 - Montreal, QC, Bell CentreJuly 17, 2022 - Quebec, QC, Videotron CentreJuly 20, 2022 - Albany, NY, MVP ArenaJuly 23, 2022 - Detroit, MI, Little Caesars ArenaJuly 26, 2022 - Chicago, IL, United CenterJuly 28, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv ForumJuly 30, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN, Target CenterAugust 2, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH, Heritage Bank CenterAugust 5, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo CenterAugust 6, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo CenterAugust 10, 2022 - Columbus, OH, Nationwide ArenaAugust 13, 2022 - Elmont, NY, UBS Arena at Belmont ParkAugust 16, 2022 - Washington, D.C., Capital One ArenaAugust 18, 2022 - Raleigh, NC, PNC ArenaAugust 20, 2022 - Atlanta, GA, State Farm ArenaAugust 23, 2022 - Miami, FL, FTX ArenaAugust 25, 2022 - Orlando, FL, Amway CenterAugust 27, 2022 - Nashville, TN, Bridgestone ArenaAugust 30, 2022 - New York, NY, Madison Square GardenAugust 31, 2022 - New York, NY, Madison Square GardenSeptember 3, 2022 - Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile CenterSeptember 6, 2022 - Denver, CO, Ball ArenaSeptember 8, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint ArenaSeptember 10, 2022 - Portland, OR, Moda CenterSeptember 13, 2022 - Edmonton, AB, Rogers PlaceSeptember 15, 2022 - Vancouver, BC, Rogers ArenaSeptember 17, 2022 - Tacoma, WA, Tacoma DomeSeptember 20, 2022 - Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 CenterSeptember 23, 2022 - San Francisco, CA, Chase CenterSeptember 24, 2022 - San Francisco, CA, Chase CenterSeptember 27, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com ArenaSeptember 28, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com ArenaOctober 1, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile ArenaOctober 3, 2022 - Glendale, AZ, Gila River ArenaOctober 6, 2022 - Austin, TX, Moody CenterOctober 8, 2022 - Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

