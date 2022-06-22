.

Roger Waters Rocks Pink Floyd Classics On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Bruce Henne | 06-22-2022

Roger Waters Video still
Video still

(hennemusic) Roger Waters rocked a medley of Pink Floyd classics on the June 21 episode of CBS-TV's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and video of the performance has been shared online.

Waters and his band delivered "The Happiest Days Of Our Lives" and "Another Brick In The Wall" Parts 2 and 3, from the band's 1979 album, "The Wall."

Waters will mix Pink Floyd songs with solo material when he launches his This Is Not A Drill North American tour in Pittsburgh, PA on July 6. "The show includes a dozen great songs from Pink Floyd's Golden Era alongside several new ones - words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man," says the rocker. "Could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don't miss it. Love, R."

The trek is scheduled to wrap up with two nights in Mexico City in mid-October. Watch video of the late night performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

