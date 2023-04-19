Roger Waters' Announces Theatrical Livestream Event

Event poster

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters has announced that they will doing a livestream in movie theaters across the globe on May 25th of the Prague stop of his This Is Not A Drill Tour.

Here is the official announcement: For one night only, Roger Waters, the creative force behind the golden years of Pink Floyd, presents his first Farewell Tour, "This Is Not A Drill", Live from Prague, in cinemas around the world.

This cinematic extravaganza is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive and will include 20 Pink Floyd and Roger Waters classic songs, including: "Us & Them", "Comfortably Numb", "Wish You Were Here", and "Is This The Life We Really Want?". Waters will also debut his new song, "The Bar".

Waters will be joined on stage by Jonathan Wilson, Dave Kilminster, Jon Carin, Gus Seyffert, Robert Walter, Joey Waronker, Shanay Johnson, Amanda Belair and Seamus Blake to deliver an unforgettable performance with a call to action to love, protect, and share our precious planet home.

Please note this event will been time shifted in some markets to suit local time zones. Tickets go on sale April 25th at thisisnotadrillfilm.com.

