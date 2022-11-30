Rolling Stones 50th Anniversary Tour Album GRRR Live! Set For Release

GRRR Live! cover art

(Kayos) The Rolling Stones have announced that they will be releasing the new live collection GRRR Live!, which was captured during their iconic 50 & Counting Tour.

The album will be released on February 10th in various formats; 3LP black, 3LP colored white (Indies exclusive) 3LP red (d2c exclusive), 2CD, DVD + 2CD, BluRay+ 2CD. The Blu-ray and digital versions will include Dolby Atmos.

The Rolling Stones celebrated their golden anniversary in 2012 & 2013 by embarking on the 50 & Counting Tour, a 30-show itinerary for North America and Europe. On December 15, 2012, the band took the stage at Newark, New Jersey's Prudential Center for the final of four shows in the New York area.

Featuring guest appearances by The Black Keys (Who Do You Love?), Gary Clark Jr & John Mayer (Going Down), Lady Gaga (Gimme Shelter), Mick Taylor (Midnight Rambler) and hometown hero Bruce Springsteen (Tumbling Dice), the concert proved to be one of the most memorable shows in the band's history.

Since its original airing on pay-per-view in 2012, this show has not been available to fans until now. The concert has been re-edited and the audio has been remixed. Three songs from the December 13 show (also in Newark) will be available as bonus features on the DVD and Blu-ray: Respectable (with John Mayer), Around And Around, and Gimme Shelter.

GRR Live! Track Listing:

CD1

1. Get Off Of My Cloud

2. The Last Time

3. It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)

4. Paint It Black

5. Gimme Shelter (with Lady Gaga)

6. Wild Horses

7. Going Down (with John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr)

8. Dead Flowers

9. Who Do You Love? (with The Black Keys)

10. Doom And Gloom

11. One More Shot

12. Miss You

13. Honky Tonk Women

14. Band Introductions

CD2

1. Before They Make Me Run

2. Happy

3. Midnight Rambler (with Mick Taylor)

4. Start Me Up

5. Tumbling Dice (with Bruce Springsteen)

6. Brown Sugar

7. Sympathy For the Devil

8. You Can't Always Get What You Want

9. Jumpin' Jack Flash

10. (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction

Related Stories

The Rolling Stones Share Upgraded Video For '2000 Light Years From Home'

The Rolling Stones In Mono Limited Color Edition Vinyl Box Set Coming

Rolling Stones Share New Lyric Video For 'Miss You'

The Rolling Stones Stream New 'Start Me Up' Lyric Video

Rolling Stones Music and Merch

News > Rolling Stones