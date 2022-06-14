.

Rolling Stones Cancel Another Show Amid Mick Jagger's Covid-19 Diagnosis

Keavin Wiggins | 06-14-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Rolling Stones Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski
Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

The Rolling Stones have announced that they have been forced to postpone another concert after frontman Mick Jagger tested positive for Covid-19, and revealed that they expect to resume the tour next week.

The band shared the following update via social media on Tuesday (June 14th), "The Rolling Stones have been forced to postpone their upcoming concert in Bern, Switzerland at Wankdorf Stadium on Friday June 17, following Mick Jagger testing positive for COVID.

"The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for this postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority.
The Stones Milan show on Tuesday, June 21 at San Siro Stadium goes ahead and will take place as scheduled.

"The Bern show will be rescheduled for a later date. Ticket holders should retain their tickets. Tickets for the June 17 performance will be honored
for the rescheduled date. Reschedule details will be announced as soon as
available."

Related Stories
Rolling Stones Cancel Another Show Amid Mick Jagger's Covid-19 Diagnosis

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Tests Positive For Covid-19

The Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To The Beatles In Liverpool

The Rolling Stones Perform 'Ruby Tuesday' By Request

Rolling Stones Live Debut 1966 Classic At 60th Anniversary Tour Opener

News > Rolling Stones

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne's Major Surgery Explained- Rolling Stones Cancel Another Show Amid Mick Jagger's Covid-19 Diagnosis- more

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Tests Positive For Covid-19- Slipknot Fall Knotfest Roadshow Tour- Aerosmith's Joe Perry- more

Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To The Beatles In Liverpool- Five Finger Death Punch Share New Song And Set Chart Record- more

Ozzy Osbourne To Have 'Very Major Surgery'- Lamb Of God Share 'Nevermore' Video- The Rolling Stones- more

advertisement
Reviews

More Father's Day Gift Ideas

Everclear - World of Noise 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Father's Day Gift Guide Pt 1

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Summer of Music

Barton Stanley David - Crest

Latest News

Ozzy Osbourne's Major Surgery Explained

Rolling Stones Cancel Another Show Amid Mick Jagger's Covid-19 Diagnosis

Jimi Hendrix Experience's 1970 Baltimore Concert Shared Online

Robert Plant Revisits Dreamland Track On Digging Deep Podcast

Clutch Share We Strive for Excellence And Announce Tour

Jimmy Eat World Reflective With 'Something Loud' Video

Eric Church Delivers 'Doing Life With Me' To Radio Following Stadium Show

Wednesday 13 Adds Fall Leg To 20 Years Of Fear Tour