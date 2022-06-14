Rolling Stones Cancel Another Show Amid Mick Jagger's Covid-19 Diagnosis

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

The Rolling Stones have announced that they have been forced to postpone another concert after frontman Mick Jagger tested positive for Covid-19, and revealed that they expect to resume the tour next week.

The band shared the following update via social media on Tuesday (June 14th), "The Rolling Stones have been forced to postpone their upcoming concert in Bern, Switzerland at Wankdorf Stadium on Friday June 17, following Mick Jagger testing positive for COVID.

"The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for this postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority.

The Stones Milan show on Tuesday, June 21 at San Siro Stadium goes ahead and will take place as scheduled.

"The Bern show will be rescheduled for a later date. Ticket holders should retain their tickets. Tickets for the June 17 performance will be honored

for the rescheduled date. Reschedule details will be announced as soon as

available."

