Rolling Stones Live Debut 1966 Classic At 60th Anniversary Tour Opener

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones delivered the debut performance of their 1966 classic, "Out Of Time", at the 60th anniversary tour opener in Madrid, Spain on June 1st.
As Rolling Stone notes, the appearance of the song - from the band's 1966 album, "Aftermath" - "stunned fans" early in the set at the city's Metropolitano Stadium, which opened with "Street Fighting Man" and was otherwise similar to the concerts they played throughout the States last year.
The Madrid show also marked the Stones' first European appearance since the death of Charlie Watts , who passed away last August at the age of 80.
"Muchas gracias Madrid for an amazing opening show!," said the band on social media. "Hope you enjoyed Out Of Time - that's the first time the Stones have ever played it live."
Watch video of "Out Of Time" from the concert here.
Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased Performance Of 'Gimme Shelter'
The Rolling Stones Stream Live At The El Mocambo 1977 Album
Limited Edition Rolling Stones Singled Box Set Coming
Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased 1977 Recordings
Motley Crue and Def Leppard May Expand Stadium Tour- David Lee Roth Hints At Change In Retirement Status- Eddie Van Halen- more
Journey Deliver You Got The Best Of Me Video- Megadeth Announce David Ellefson's Official Replacement- Eddie Van Halen- more
KISS Stars Ace Frehley and Peter Criss Reunite- The Used's McCracken Bert Seeks Mental Health Treatment- Springsteen- more
Guns N' Roses Story of Their Songs TV Special Coming- Soundgarden Nirvana Supergroup Share Rhythm Of The Ride Video- more
Def Leppard - Diamond Star Halos
Sites and Sounds: Quebec City's Festival d'ete de Quebec 2022
Sites and Sounds: A Summer of Music Awaits in Malta
Live: Vieux Farka Toure In Phoenix
Michael Schenker Group (MSG) - Universal
Motley Crue and Def Leppard May Expand Stadium Tour
David Lee Roth Hints At Change In Retirement Status
Wolfgang Slams Reelz TV Autopsy Special About Eddie Van Halen
Asking Alexandria Cancel Remaining Tour Dates For Health Reasons
Rolling Stones Live Debut 1966 Classic At 60th Anniversary Tour Opener
Jon Anderson To Perform Classic Yes Album On US Tour
Amon Amarth Get In The Ring With New Video And Album
Unearth Announce Summer Tour Plans