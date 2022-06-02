Rolling Stones Live Debut 1966 Classic At 60th Anniversary Tour Opener

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones delivered the debut performance of their 1966 classic, "Out Of Time", at the 60th anniversary tour opener in Madrid, Spain on June 1st.

As Rolling Stone notes, the appearance of the song - from the band's 1966 album, "Aftermath" - "stunned fans" early in the set at the city's Metropolitano Stadium, which opened with "Street Fighting Man" and was otherwise similar to the concerts they played throughout the States last year.

The Madrid show also marked the Stones' first European appearance since the death of Charlie Watts , who passed away last August at the age of 80.

"Muchas gracias Madrid for an amazing opening show!," said the band on social media. "Hope you enjoyed Out Of Time - that's the first time the Stones have ever played it live."

Watch video of "Out Of Time" from the concert here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

