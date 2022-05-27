Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased Performance Of 'Gimme Shelter'

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are sharing previously-unreleased video of a performance of their 1969 classic, "Gimme Shelter", as the latest preview to the June 10 release of an expanded and remastered reissue of their 2003 concert film, "Licked Live In NYC."
The song joins "Start Me Up", "Tumbling Dice" and "Sympathy For The Devil" as one of four previously-unavailable tracks from a show at Madison Square Garden during their 40th anniversary tour in the new package.
"Licked Live In NYC" will be available in multiple formats, including DVD+2CD, SD Blu-ray+2CD, as well as a standalone 2CD and 3LP. The SD Blu-ray package includes the additional 51-minute documentary "Tip Of The Tongue", which captures the conception and preparation of the Live Licks tour's innovative three show / three venue approach. Inspired to switch up venues on a nightly basis between arenas, ballrooms, or theaters, and setlists along with it, the band are captured preparing for this tour from the recording studio in Paris to the rehearsals in Toronto.
Watch the video here.
The Rolling Stones Stream Live At The El Mocambo 1977 Album
Limited Edition Rolling Stones Singled Box Set Coming
Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased 1977 Recordings
Rolling Stones Share 2003 Madison Square Garden 'Don't Stop' Performance
Def Leppard Stream New Album 'Diamond Star Halos'- Iron Maiden Introduce Samurai Eddie At 2022 Tour Launch- Rolling Stones- more
Yes Legend Alan White Dead At 72- Metallica Rock National Anthem At Giants Game- The Eminem Show Expanded For 20th Anniversary- more
Steven Tyler Enters Rehab- Bruce Springsteen World Tour- Stone Temple Pilots Pull Out Of Final Dates Of Halestorm Tour- more
Van Halen TV Specials Launching Reelz Summer Season- Def Leppard To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live- Evanescence New Lineup- more
Caught In The Act: Simple Plan and Sum 41 Rock Chicago
Hot In The City: Concert Season Heats Up In AZ
Root 66: Dale Watson, Graeme James, The Waymores, Brock Davis
Caught In The Act: John 5 Live In Illinois
Live: Bruce Cockburn In Phoenix
Def Leppard Stream New Album 'Diamond Star Halos'
Iron Maiden Introduce Samurai Eddie At 2022 Tour Launch
Neil Young To Release Fabled 2001 Crazy Horse Album 'Toast'
Liam Gallagher Streaming New Album 'C'mon You Know'
grandma Releases 'Blue Atlanta' Video And Announces EP
Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased Performance Of 'Gimme Shelter'
Def Leppard 'Fire It Up' With New Video
David Bowie Moonage Daydream Documentary Trailer Shared