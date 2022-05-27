Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased Performance Of 'Gimme Shelter'

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are sharing previously-unreleased video of a performance of their 1969 classic, "Gimme Shelter", as the latest preview to the June 10 release of an expanded and remastered reissue of their 2003 concert film, "Licked Live In NYC."

The song joins "Start Me Up", "Tumbling Dice" and "Sympathy For The Devil" as one of four previously-unavailable tracks from a show at Madison Square Garden during their 40th anniversary tour in the new package.

"Licked Live In NYC" will be available in multiple formats, including DVD+2CD, SD Blu-ray+2CD, as well as a standalone 2CD and 3LP. The SD Blu-ray package includes the additional 51-minute documentary "Tip Of The Tongue", which captures the conception and preparation of the Live Licks tour's innovative three show / three venue approach. Inspired to switch up venues on a nightly basis between arenas, ballrooms, or theaters, and setlists along with it, the band are captured preparing for this tour from the recording studio in Paris to the rehearsals in Toronto.

Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

