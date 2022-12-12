Rolling Stones To Complete New Album With Steve Jordan (2022 In Review)

(hennemusic) Rolling Stones To Complete New Album With Steve Jordan was a top 22 story from March 2022: Keith Richards has revealed The Rolling Stones plan to complete sessions for a new album with drummer Steve Jordan following the passing of Charlie Watts last year.

"We do have a lot of stuff of Charlie Watts still in the can," explains Richards on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. "We were halfway through making an album when he died... Of course, if we want to carry on recording, we're gonna need drums, and it's gonna be Steve Jordan."

The project would mark the follow-up to the Stones' most recent album of originals, 2005's "A Bigger Bang", and the 2016 covers collection, "Blue & Lonseome."

Watts hand-picked his friend, Jordan, to sit in for him on last year's No Filter US tour while recovering from an undisclosed surgery prior to his passing, with the group originally expecting the iconic drummer to return to the lineup after his health issues were addressed.

Richards admits he was initially reluctant to tour without Watts. "I was in, 'Oh, I cannot do this without Charlie,' says Richards. "But Charlie said to me, 'You can do it with Steve. He can take my seat anytime. And he talked me into it.'...God damn, I loved that man." See what's immediately next for the band here.

