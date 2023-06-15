Rolling Stones and Skechers Team Up on Limited-Edition Sneaker Collection

(MMPR) Skechers is headlining with one of the world's most famous rock 'n' roll bands, The Rolling Stones. Produced in partnership with Bravado, Universal Music Group's industry-leading merchandise and brand management company, the new Skechers x The Rolling Stones collection features the band's trademark tongue logo on a unique collection of Skechers sneakers for women and men.
"We love partnering with brands that offer great product and giving our fans something new they can enjoy," said The Rolling Stones. "And Skechers is the one to wear for anyone who wants style and the most incredible comfort."
"For six decades, the Stones have endured like no other-rebelling, conquering and being listened to by billions. Nearly every adult on this planet knows their iconic logo," said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. "Skechers x The Rolling Stones styles are the ultimate band merch from one of the biggest names in rock!"
The partnership follows decades of musical artists fronting The Comfort Technology Company™, whose footwear collections have been promoted by legendary musicians like Ringo Starr, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Snoop Dogg and Doja Cat.
The Skechers x The Rolling Stones collection includes the modern Skechers Uno, as well as canvas slip-on, lug and cup sole designs. Skechers x The Rolling Stones is available at skechers.com and select Skechers retail stores throughout the US and globe. Check out the Rolling Stones Skechers here.
The Rolling Stones Stream New Lyric Videos For Goats Head Soup Classic
First Extensive Anthology Of Charlie Watts' Jazz Catalogue Announced
Rolling Stones in The Studio For 'Some Girls' Anniversary
The Rolling Stones Stream New 'Blinded By Rainbows' Lyric Videos
Ghost Announce Limited Edition Impera Box Set- Alice Cooper Shares First Song From New Road Album- Greta Van Fleet- more
Duff McKagan Shares First Song From New Album Lighthouse- My Sleeping Karma's Steffen Weigand Has Died- Metallica- more
Garth Brooks Talks 'The BIG 615' Radio Station Launch On GMA- Michael Ray Wrestles 'Spirits & Demons' With Meghan Patrick- more
The Blues: Savoy Brown - Barbara Blue - Mose Allison - John Primer
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets
Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer
Ghost Announce Limited Edition Impera Box Set
Alice Cooper Shares First Song From New Road Album
The Used Get Animated for 'Giving Up' Video
Crashing Wayward Announce Immersive Las Vegas Record Release Show
Riot Fest Announces Single Day Lineups
Elton John's Creative Partner Bernie Taupin Releasing Autobiography
Any Given Day 'Get That Done' With New Video
Greta Van Fleet Stream Debut Live Performance Of 'Farewell For Now'