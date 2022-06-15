Rush And Queen Stars Lead Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Lineup

The Foo Fighters have announced that Rush stars Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor, The Police's Stewart Copeland, Joshua Homme, The Pretenders' Chrissie Hyde, and Wolfgang Van Halen lead the special guests at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in London on September 3rd.
The special event will be one of two special tribute concerts to celebrate the late Foo Fighters drummer. The second concert will be taking place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 27th, with special guests to be announced.
Hawkins bandmates Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee shared, "London! Please welcome the first wave of special guests to join The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts! More to be announced soon.
"Tickets on sale Friday 17 June at 9 AM, local time. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will benefit charities in the UK chosen by the Hawkins family. Beneficiaries and further details will be announced shortly."
