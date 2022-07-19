(MCA Nashville) Sam Hunt has released the official music video of his brand new single, "Water Under the Bridge". The new video was directed by Mason W. Dixon.
"Water Under the Bridge," written by Hunt with Chris LaCorte, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne, and follows Hunt's recent No. 1 smash hit "23," also written by Hunt with the trio of LaCorte, McAnally, and Osborne. "23" was Hunt's eighth chart-topping hit and has amassed over 180M global streams.
The pair of songs are the latest from Hunt since his No. 1 debuting album SOUTHSIDE featuring multiple back-to-back No. 1 hits with "Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90's," "Kinfolks," and "Hard To Forget."
Sam Hunt Headlining Indy 500 Legends Day Concert
Sam Hunt Announces Inaugural 'The Nashional' Music Festival
Sam Hunt Returns To The Recording Studio
Journey Top Rock Chart With New Album 'Freedom'- Carrie Underwood Gives Ozzy Osbourne Classic A Country Makeover- more
Zakk Wylde Beyond Honored To Be Part Of Pantera Celebration Tour- Van Halen Tribute Never Got Off The Ground Says Wolfgang- more
Paramore Announce First Tour Since 2018- Anthrax Bring The Noise With Chuck D- ZZ Top Share Video Trailer For 'Raw' Album- more
Ozzy Osbourne Goes Behind The Scenes- Disturbed Return With 'Hey You' Video- Alice Cooper Reuniting With Kane Roberts- Pearl Jam- more
Megadeth's David Ellefson Returns With Dieth Supergroup- Ozzy Osbourne To Debut At Comic-Con- Bleed the Sky 'Terminate' New Singer- more
Caught In The Act: The Stadium Tour: Def Leppard- Motley Crue- Poison- More
Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 9: Female Artists Electrify the Night
Sites and Sounds: Sixthman Cruises Roundup
Caught In The Act: Blues On The Fox Festival- Buddy Guy and more
Journey Top Rock Chart With New Album 'Freedom'
Alter Bridge Share Pawns & Kings Title Track
Def Leppard Recap Latest Stadium Tour Shows
Metallica Share 'Welcome Home (Sanitarium)' Video From Rock Werchter
Sam Hunt Delivers 'Water Under The Bridge' Video
Singled Out: Royal Sugar's California Nightmare
Carrie Underwood Gives Ozzy Osbourne Classic A Country Makeover
Guns N' Roses In The Studio For Appetite For Destruction's 35th Anniversary