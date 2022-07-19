Sam Hunt Delivers 'Water Under The Bridge' Video

Video still

(MCA Nashville) Sam Hunt has released the official music video of his brand new single, "Water Under the Bridge". The new video was directed by Mason W. Dixon.



"Water Under the Bridge," written by Hunt with Chris LaCorte, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne, and follows Hunt's recent No. 1 smash hit "23," also written by Hunt with the trio of LaCorte, McAnally, and Osborne. "23" was Hunt's eighth chart-topping hit and has amassed over 180M global streams.

The pair of songs are the latest from Hunt since his No. 1 debuting album SOUTHSIDE featuring multiple back-to-back No. 1 hits with "Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90's," "Kinfolks," and "Hard To Forget."

