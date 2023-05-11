Sevendust Premiere 'Everything' Video

(Napalm Records) With excitement brewing after the release of their teaser track, "Fence", Sevendust are back with "Everything", the debut single from Truth Killer. The song is the second piece of music from their 14th studio album, slated for worldwide release on July 28 via Napalm Records.

The band - Lajon Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby and Morgan Rose - have filmed a performance music video that also brings the hypnotic album cover to life. The video was directed by J.T. Ibanez (P.O.D., Loveless, Orianthi).

From the introspective opening of "I Might Let The Devil Win" to the classic Sevendust sound of "Fence," the twelve songs on Truth Killer demonstrate that the band sounds as relevant today as they did on their 1997 self-titled debut.

"Truth Killer," "Everything" and "Holy Water" combine elements of the classic Sevendust sound with modern updates, pointing their lyrical lens at the world today and showcasing the musical diversity that has won the band a legion of loyal fans. The first song released was the album closer, "Fence," accompanied by a claymation music video directed and animated by Ollie Jones.

