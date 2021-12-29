Sharon Talks Hopes To Begin Ozzy Osbourne Biopic Soon 2021 In Review

Sharon Osbourne had a top 21 story from September 2021 after she spoke about the upcoming Ozzy Osbourne biopic and said that she hopes that they will begin filming the project in the spring of next year.

The film will focus on the early days of her and Ozzy's relationship. She told DailyMailTV, "It's a movie about Ozzy's and my life, how we came together in the early days and our volatile relationship.

"All the fights, all the makeups, all the fights, all the arrests, all the everything. And it's a love story. Our fights were legendary. We would beat the sh*t out of each other. It stopped, must be 20 years ago, but we had a good run.

"People are going to watch it go, 'This isn't allowed. They shouldn't behave that way and put it on film. But [we're] only talking the truth. Some people have volatile relationships and ours was very volatile."

