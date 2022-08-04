SiM Returning To U.S. For First Single In Six Years

Promo photo courtesy SRO

Japanese breakout metal outfit SiM (Silence iz Mine) have announced their return to the U.S. for the first time in six years following their first-ever and only appearance in North America at Knotfest in 2016.

The band will headline the New Crunchy City Music Fest at thes annual three-day anime fan convention Crunchyroll Expo on Saturday, August 6 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, CA before making their way to Los Angeles for a sold-out headlining show at Echoplex on Tuesday, August 9.



"The Rumbling is coming!" exclaims vocalist Mah. "We can't wait to perform live shows in your country for the first time in 6 years...it's gonna be a blast!! See you in the pit." Check out their latest single, "The Rumbling" below:

Related Stories

Gene Simmons Invites Ace Frehley To Perform With KISS On Farewell Tour

Eagles' Timothy B. Schmit Recruits Lindsey Buckingham For 'Simple Man'

Simple Plan Stream Congratulations From Forthcoming Album

Sum 41 and Simple Plan Announce Blame Canada Tour Of The U.S.

SiM Music and Merch

News > SiM