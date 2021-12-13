Singled Out: Winchester Revival's Reborn, Reformed, Revived

Brisbane hard rockers Winchester Revival just released their brand new single "Reborn, Reformed, Revived" featuring their new vocalist Jackson Allan and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Out with the old, in with the new! Good singers are common, but great are few. Our last singer was good, but small shoes to fill. Reborn, Reformed, Revived: our new guy shows his skill.

Our lead singer left us in the height of our musical career at the time, with a brand-new EP on the way, and promise of a music video and South East Queensland tour to follow. Unfortunately, he felt it was his time to leave the band; and so our hunt began.

But we didn't have to look far.

Our soon-to-be new singer Jackson Allan was the frontman in a band that had been an opening act for Winchester Revival, just a week before our singer left. He had us in tears of laughter in the backroom before the gig, and we thought he fit in with our energy perfectly. Although it was a long shot, our rhythm guitarist reached out to him in hopes of being a filler frontman until we found a permanent replacement. But he's been with us for an entire year now, and we've been kicking goals ever since. The only caveat was, he was singing all our old singer's lyrics. It was time for some new material.

Flash forward six months, and we'd played every dive bar and pub we could get into. Crowd rapport was overflowing with the sound of the new singer, and we were back on our saddle. But we still didn't have a new sound yet! For six long months (and several horrible managers later) we'd been playing the old guy's worn-out tunes, overplayed stage clichés and felt like we needed a breath of fresh air. So into the recording studio we went. Hours and hours of brainstorming later, and we had a seed-a vision-planted into our heads. Winchester Revival would have to be reborn.

We had been fed a lot of fake promises by managers and mentors alike. We had a full set of songs by a long-forgotten frontman. So when it came down to making new music, we had a lot of fuel to drive our songwriting into a new direction: fake friends, false promises and endless hurdles ahead, to get back into the Brisbane scene. With lyrics in the first verse painting a scene in our heads: "I've come to ride along, and mend what just went wrong", "thanks for letting go, now I can take a hold." Jackson's dived head-first into this frontman role with a fresh outlook for the band. With a new logo too, our reimage was almost complete.

But Reborn, Reformed, Revived was not just a new sound; we needed to show the world what our guitarist looked like. So at the start of December, we legged it down to Toowoomba for a kick-arse music video shoot. Complete with motorbikes, smoke machines and a TON of jumps, Winchester Revival's new image was complete. The music video is still in production, but will be released in early 2022.

Reborn, Reformed, Revived: now out on all major streaming platforms. The story of Brisbane's hardest rocking band, bouncing back from a lead singer's departure from the scene. And new horizons for our new, killer sound.

