Singled Out: L E A's FTS (Sick Of This)

Promo photo courtesy WTFpublicity

Indie alt-pop star L E A just released her brand new single, "FTS (Sick Of This)," and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

“FTS (Sick of this)” was co-written by Mike Grubbs (PKA Wakey!Wakey!) from One Tree Hill. I had the honor to actually write my previous single “F U LOL” with him! After we realized how effortless it was to write together and how interconnected our songwriting brains were, we had to get in another zoom session to see what else we could conjure up.

Our writing sessions usually start out with “what’s on your mind lately” and from there, I expressed how exhausted, tired, and overworked I felt working 4-5 part-time jobs at a time just to sustain my music career. Of course, success comes with a ton of hard work and although I wish at times that things were easier, I wouldn’t change it because it got me where I am today.

FTS expresses the “fuck this” feeling you get when you try so hard to make it out on top but still have the longest ladder to climb. FTS goes through the constant financial struggles independent musicians face on a day-to-day basis. “Am I over my head getting into all this?” Is it really worth it? Of course it is, but I think everyday people don’t realize how hard indie artists work because we only share our highlights on social media. I want this song to be a reminder that it’s ok to struggle and it’s ok to express that struggle. This is the kind of stuff we don’t see often shared publicly and I hope to inspire others to continue chasing their dreams and know they’re not alone."

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about L E A here

