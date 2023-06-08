.

Singled Out: Gabby & The Gondolas' Steamed Rice

Keavin Wiggins | 06-08-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Gabby The Gondolas Single art
Single art

Gabby & The Gondolas just released their new single "Steamed Rice", from their forthcoming debut album. To celebrate we asked mastermind Kyle Neveau to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

This was actually the very last song I wrote for our debut album, Pollyanna, which comes out August 16th. I write most of my songs on acoustic guitar, and after messing around with them for a while I usually have a good idea which direction I want to take them, but I really didn't for this one.

When I brought it to (former Jamestown Revival lead guitarist) Brad Lindsay, the producer for this album, he went to work on it and helped shape it into what it became.

Lyrically, the song is a collection of thoughts about experiences I had in my early 20s. Feeling lost, but kind of enjoying it in a weird way. The subject matter and high energy nature of the song creates an interesting contrast which captures that feeling well.

The name, Steamed Rice, was actually the working title for the song when I was writing it. I usually don't settle on a name for my songs until they're finished, but Brad suggested we keep the name and I loved that idea.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

Related Stories
Singled Out: Gabby & The Gondolas' Steamed Rice

More Gabby The Gondolas News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Social Distortion's Mike Ness Recovering From Cancer Surgery- Nickelback Expand Get Rollin' Tour With Brantley Gilbert- more

Rush Icon Alex Lifeson In Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Debut Podcast Episode- Violent Femmes Add Fall Leg- Led Zeppelin- Iron Maiden- more

Day In Country

Dolly Parton Reveals Elvis Almost Sang 'I Will Always Love You'- Thomas Rhett Celebrates '20 Number Ones' with Limited Vinyl- more

advertisement
Reviews

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets

Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer

Yes - Mirror to the Sky

Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival

Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023

Latest News

Foo Fighters Share Debut Performance Of 'Rescued'

Motley Crue Share Video Recap Of Sweden Rock Festival Performance

Def Leppard Share Video Update From World Tour With Motley Crue

Saul Unleash 'Tooth And Nail' Video

Blues Traveler Announce Fall Tour

Bad Omens Share 'Just Pretend' Video

alt. Release 'FRIENDINTHEDARK' Video

Colossal Street Jam Deliver 'Seconds' Video