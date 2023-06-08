Singled Out: Gabby & The Gondolas' Steamed Rice

Single art

Gabby & The Gondolas just released their new single "Steamed Rice", from their forthcoming debut album. To celebrate we asked mastermind Kyle Neveau to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

This was actually the very last song I wrote for our debut album, Pollyanna, which comes out August 16th. I write most of my songs on acoustic guitar, and after messing around with them for a while I usually have a good idea which direction I want to take them, but I really didn't for this one.

When I brought it to (former Jamestown Revival lead guitarist) Brad Lindsay, the producer for this album, he went to work on it and helped shape it into what it became.

Lyrically, the song is a collection of thoughts about experiences I had in my early 20s. Feeling lost, but kind of enjoying it in a weird way. The subject matter and high energy nature of the song creates an interesting contrast which captures that feeling well.

The name, Steamed Rice, was actually the working title for the song when I was writing it. I usually don't settle on a name for my songs until they're finished, but Brad suggested we keep the name and I loved that idea.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

Related Stories

More Gabby The Gondolas News