We are pleased to premiere the new song "Pottery God", the latest single from Gabby & The Gondolas, which is the brainchild of Kyle Neveau, an indie rock songwriter from San Clemente, California.
According to the group, "Pottery God" questions belief in a higher power, and the negative impact it has on humanity as a whole. The chord changes and out of the box time signature mesh really well with the somber lyrics, making for one of the strongest tracks on the album. Kyle Neveau described the message of the song as a disbelief in what people do in the name of god, as opposed to a disbelief in god as a whole.
"Pottery God" follows the release of "Steamed Rice", the debut single from their group's forthcoming album, "Pollyanna". The title "is a term used to describe someone who's overly optimistic, even when they have no reason to be.
"Neveau thought it was fittingly ironic to give the album that name, considering many of the songs on the album, even the upbeat ones, have a melancholy element to them." Watch the video below:
Song Premiere: Gabby & The Gondolas' Pottery God