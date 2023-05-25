Singled Out: Portugal. The Man's Summer Of Luv

Portugal. The Man just released a video for their new song, "Summer of Luv," featuring Unknown Mortal Orchestra. To celebrate we are sharing comments from the band about the track. Here is the story:
When we originally sat down to write Summer of luv we intended to make this heavy song with a big riff but the vocals came out chill because I was still recovering from my jaw problems, we realized it sat better in this space. The song turned out totally different than we intended.
As we were working on the song, it just felt like it needed another voice, Ruban from Unknown Mortal Orchestra also lives in Portland and is one of our favorite artists, he just fit perfectly in
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below
