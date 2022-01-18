Sister Hazel Announce Lyrics for Life: An Evening of Making Music Matter

Event poster

Sister Hazel have announced that their annual Lyrics for Life: An Evening of Making Music Matter will be taking place in their hometown of Gainesville, FL on Saturday, March 5th, 2022.

The event will benefit the non-profit charities Lyrics for Life's Camp Hazelnut and Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation as well as with all Lyrics for Life events, STOP Children's Cancer in Gainesville, FL.

A cocktail party and silent auction will be followed by a special intimate performance by Sister Hazel with special guest artist's Ezra Ray Hart, and the night will end with an after party. Tickets are available here.

Lyrics for Life Has Raised three million dollars for Children's Cancer Charities around the country including $500,000 donated to Stop Children's Cancer in the band's hometown of Gainesville, FL. They have also benefited other Cancer Charities around the country including Children's Cancer Center of Tampa and Camp Sunshine in Atlanta. In 2019, the event raised over $350,000 for Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation, Gainesville's STOP Children's Cancer Charity, and Lyrics for Life's annual Camp Hazelnut event.

Related Stories

News > Sister Hazel