Skid Row Debut New Singer With 'The Gang's All Here'

Promo photo

Skid Row have shared a visualizer for their brand new song "The Gang's All Here", which is the title track of their forthcoming album, and the introduction of the band's new frontman.

The band will be releasing the new record on October 14th and it features former H.E.A.T. frontman Erik Gronwall taking over lead vocals for the veteran hard rock band.

The title track's release comes as the band kick off their supporting sets as part of The Scorpions' Las Vegas residency. Rachel Bolan and Snake Sabo had this to say, "We are beyond excited to release this record. It has been a long time in the making and a lot of hard work has been put into it by the band and our producer Nick Raskulinecz.

"The addition of Erik has lifted the songs to new heights. Add all this to the fact that we start our world tour in Las Vegas with the Scorpions residency this Saturday at Zappos Theater makes it easy to say that Skid Row is going to have a great year". Stream the song below:

