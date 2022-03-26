Slash Announces Streaming Concert Event

(hennemusic) Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators will celebrate the release of their latest studio album, "4", with a live streaming performance on April 15th.
"Live From Boston" was shot on location this month during the group's sold out show at the city's House Of Blues as they delivered a mix of classic favorites and new songs from the 2022 record.
The event will be available Friday, April 15, at 3 PM ET via premium concert livestream platform Veeps; tickets are on sale now, and the show will be available for viewing for 48 hours after the original stream airs.
Slash and the group recorded "4' with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile) at the historic RCA Studio A to Nashville, TN, capturing the new material with a series of full band performances live in the studio. Read more here.
