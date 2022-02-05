Slash To Appear On Conan O'Brien Podcast

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

Guns N' Roses legend Slash has announced that he will be appearing on the Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend podcast episode that will air on Monday, February 21st.

He will be appearing of the late night TV icon's show to celebrate the February 11th release of the new album "4", from his group Slash Ft Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators.

Slash just appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live this past week for a special interview and also he and the band performed their single "The River Is Rising". Watch the performance here and the interview below:

