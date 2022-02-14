As Guns N' Roses prepare to release their new four-song EP, "Hard Skool", on February 25th, Slash says that he feels confident that the band will release a new studio album at some point in the future.
Slash spoke about the new EP with Rolling Stone, including the title track, which is one of two new songs that he had recorded with Guns N' Roses in over 25 years.
He said of the song, "'Hard Skool', in essence, was a completed song when I was first introduced to it. And Duff and I went in and redid the bass and the guitars. It's a simple song, so it didn't take a hell of a lot of thought and analysis.
"I think it was a lot of fun just because it was part and parcel of a bunch of stuff that we were working on that was all sort of new - at least to Duff and I - so we had a good time. There's a bunch of new stuff also coming, maybe a little bit more complex, but it's just as much fun."
Slash was asked if that meant that a new album was in the works and he responded, "I know we've got some songs and we're releasing another one at some point soon, and there'll be another one after that.
"As far as the record is concerned, that remains to be seen as far as a whole package, but I feel pretty confident that at some point down the road, there will be."
Duff McKagan Joins Slash For Guns N' Roses Classic In Seattle
Sebastian Bach Wants Song Written For Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses Couldn't Meet Eye To Eye With Izzy For Reunion
Ashba Happily Stepped Out Of Guns N' Roses For Slash's Return
Slash Confident Guns N' Roses Will Release New Album- Aerosmith's Recently Discovered 1971 Recordings Set For Wide Release- more
Rush Expanding 'Moving Pictures'- Slash Launches '4' With Full Album Performance- Eddie Vedder Streams New Album- Metallica- more
Eddie Vedder In Conversation with Springsteen- Corey Taylor- Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon Plan Song Together- Tool- more
Eddie Vedder Fires Back In Motley Crue Feud- Mammoth WVH 'Epiphany' Video- Slash Talks Burying The Hatchet With Axl Rose- more
Caught In The Act: Eddie Vedder Live In Chicago
Root 66: The Whitmore Sisters - Ghost Stories
Hot In The City: Allman Family Revival- Bruce Dickinson- Buddy Guy- More
Sites and Sounds: Kraken Music Fest