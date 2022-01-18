Slipknot Announce North American Knotfest Roadshow Tour

Slipknot have announced that they will be launching two legs of their Knotfest Roadshow Tour this spring and summer, visiting cities across North America.
The first leg will feature support from In This Moment and Jinjer and it set to kick off on March 16th in Fargo, ND at the FARGODOME and will conclude on April 17th in Vancouver, BC at the Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena.
Leg two will feature Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 and will launch on May 18th in University Park, PA at the Bryce Jordan Center and will wrap up on June 18th in Chula Vista, CA at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre.
Frontman Corey Taylor shared, "Even with everything going on in the world right now, we're still extremely excited to come back out in the states, with 2 different, exciting packages.
"Whether it's In This Moment and Jinjer, or Cypress and Ho99o9, we pride ourselves in bringing our fans the epicenter of our music and art. Come celebrate with us, and try to stay as safe as we will be."
Clown added, "It feels so good to get back out on the road with our Culture. Get ready for a brand new experience. See you soon." See the dates for both legs below:
