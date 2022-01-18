.

Slipknot Announce North American Knotfest Roadshow Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 01-18-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Slipknot Tour poster
Tour poster

Slipknot have announced that they will be launching two legs of their Knotfest Roadshow Tour this spring and summer, visiting cities across North America.

The first leg will feature support from In This Moment and Jinjer and it set to kick off on March 16th in Fargo, ND at the FARGODOME and will conclude on April 17th in Vancouver, BC at the Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena.

Leg two will feature Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 and will launch on May 18th in University Park, PA at the Bryce Jordan Center and will wrap up on June 18th in Chula Vista, CA at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Frontman Corey Taylor shared, "Even with everything going on in the world right now, we're still extremely excited to come back out in the states, with 2 different, exciting packages.

"Whether it's In This Moment and Jinjer, or Cypress and Ho99o9, we pride ourselves in bringing our fans the epicenter of our music and art. Come celebrate with us, and try to stay as safe as we will be."

Clown added, "It feels so good to get back out on the road with our Culture. Get ready for a brand new experience. See you soon." See the dates for both legs below:

Knotfest Roadshow 2022 Leg 1


Wed Mar 16 Fargo, ND FARGODOME
Fri Mar 18 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center
Sat Mar 19 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena
Tue Mar 22 Memphis, TN FedExForum
Wed Mar 23 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
Fri Mar 25 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
Sat Mar 26 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater
Tue Mar 29 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Wed Mar 30 N. Charleston, SC North Charleston Coliseum
Fri Apr 01 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Sat Apr 02 Reading, PA Santander Arena
Mon Apr 04 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Wed Apr 06 Green Bay, WI Resch Center
Thu Apr 07 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center
Sat Apr 09 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
Mon Apr 11 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre
Tue Apr 12 Regina, SK Brandt Centre
Thu Apr 14 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre
Fri Apr 15 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
Sun Apr 17 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Knotfest Roadshow 2022 Leg 2


Wed May 18 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center
Fri May 20 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Sat May 21 Providence, RI Dunkin' Donuts Center
Sun May 22 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena
Tue May 24 Albany, NY MVP Arena
Thu May 26 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Sat May 28 Québec, QC Videotron Centre
Sun May 29 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
Mon May 30 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Wed Jun 01 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center
Thu Jun 02 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Sat Jun 04 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Sun Jun 05 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center
Tue Jun 07 Bonner Springs, KS Azura Amphitheater
Thu Jun 09 Colorado Springs, CO The Broadmoor World Arena
Sat Jun 11 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center
Mon Jun 13 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
Tue Jun 14 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Fri Jun 17 Las Vegas, NV MGM Garden Arena
Sat Jun 18 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Related Stories


Slipknot Announce North American Knotfest Roadshow Tour

Slipknot's M. Shawn Crahan Had Surgery For Knotfest Injury 2021 In Review

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Was 'Very, Very Sick' With Covid-19 2021 In Review

Slipknot Shared Tribute To Joey Jordison 2021 In Review

Slipknot Will Likely Reject 'Garbage' Rock Hall Induction 2021 In Review

News > Slipknot

advertisement
Day In Rock

Slipknot Announce North American Knotfest Roadshow Tour- Every Time I Die Break Up- Bring Me The Horizon Postpone Tour- more

Judas Priest Change Their Minds About Tour Lineup- David Coverdale Sells His Whitesnake And Deep Purple Song Catalog- more

Slash Streams 'Call Off The Dogs'- Eddie Vedder Shares New Song- Scorpions Counter Rock Is Dead With 'Rock Believer'- more

Unseen Rolling Stones Altamont Concert Footage Discovered- Nirvana Nevermind Cover Baby Files Amended Lawsuit Against Band- more

advertisement
Reviews

Get To Know... Get to Know: Loveland Duren Explain 'The Memphis Thing'

Caught In The Act: Nita Strauss Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Bret Michaels' Christmas Show

MorleyView Sordal

Travis - The Invisible Band (Deluxe Edition)