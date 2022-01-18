Slipknot Announce North American Knotfest Roadshow Tour

Slipknot have announced that they will be launching two legs of their Knotfest Roadshow Tour this spring and summer, visiting cities across North America.

The first leg will feature support from In This Moment and Jinjer and it set to kick off on March 16th in Fargo, ND at the FARGODOME and will conclude on April 17th in Vancouver, BC at the Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena.

Leg two will feature Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 and will launch on May 18th in University Park, PA at the Bryce Jordan Center and will wrap up on June 18th in Chula Vista, CA at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Frontman Corey Taylor shared, "Even with everything going on in the world right now, we're still extremely excited to come back out in the states, with 2 different, exciting packages.

"Whether it's In This Moment and Jinjer, or Cypress and Ho99o9, we pride ourselves in bringing our fans the epicenter of our music and art. Come celebrate with us, and try to stay as safe as we will be."

Clown added, "It feels so good to get back out on the road with our Culture. Get ready for a brand new experience. See you soon." See the dates for both legs below:

Wed Mar 16 Fargo, ND FARGODOMEFri Mar 18 Omaha, NE CHI Health CenterSat Mar 19 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank ArenaTue Mar 22 Memphis, TN FedExForumWed Mar 23 Tulsa, OK BOK CenterFri Mar 25 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank ArenaSat Mar 26 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand TheaterTue Mar 29 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCCWed Mar 30 N. Charleston, SC North Charleston ColiseumFri Apr 01 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum ComplexSat Apr 02 Reading, PA Santander ArenaMon Apr 04 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouseWed Apr 06 Green Bay, WI Resch CenterThu Apr 07 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic CenterSat Apr 09 Minneapolis, MN Target CenterMon Apr 11 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life CentreTue Apr 12 Regina, SK Brandt CentreThu Apr 14 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel CentreFri Apr 15 Edmonton, AB Rogers PlaceSun Apr 17 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers ArenaWed May 18 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan CenterFri May 20 Brooklyn, NY Barclays CenterSat May 21 Providence, RI Dunkin' Donuts CenterSun May 22 Manchester, NH SNHU ArenaTue May 24 Albany, NY MVP ArenaThu May 26 Montreal, QC Bell CentreSat May 28 Québec, QC Videotron CentreSun May 29 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire CentreMon May 30 Toronto, ON Budweiser StageWed Jun 01 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank CenterThu Jun 02 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel ArenaSat Jun 04 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music TheatreSun Jun 05 Moline, IL TaxSlayer CenterTue Jun 07 Bonner Springs, KS Azura AmphitheaterThu Jun 09 Colorado Springs, CO The Broadmoor World ArenaSat Jun 11 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho CenterMon Jun 13 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge ArenaTue Jun 14 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts AmphitheaterFri Jun 17 Las Vegas, NV MGM Garden ArenaSat Jun 18 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

