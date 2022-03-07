Slipknot Replaces Jinjer With Wage War On Knotfest Roadshow Tour

Slipknot have announced that Wage War has been tapped to replace Jinjer on the first leg of their Knotfest Roadshow Tour due to the current situation in Jinjer's home country of Ukraine.
Jinjer's Eugene Abdukhanov had this to say, "Thank you all for your concerned messages and prayers sent to us over the last week, we may not answer but we are reading them and they mean the world to us.
"As you know, there is war raging through the streets and cities of Ukraine right now. Many people have little or no food or water and are very afraid of what tomorrow may bring.
"Together with Napalm Records, we're releasing two new T-Shirt designs to raise funds to be donated to various charities throughout Ukraine to help with medical and food supplies, water and so on.
"If you cannot donate then please share this or any news related to what's really happening here. Each sale may save somebody's life in Ukraine. Thank you."
The first leg of the Knotfest Roadshow will also feature In This Moment and is set to kick off on March 16th in Fargo, ND at the Fargodome and will wrap up on April 17th in Vancouver, BC at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena.
The second leg will feature support from Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 and will launch on May 18th in University Park, PA at the Bryce Jordan Center. See the dates for both legs below:
LEG 1
Wed Mar 16 Fargo, ND FARGODOME
Fri Mar 18 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center
Sat Mar 19 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena
Tue Mar 22 Memphis, TN FedExForum
Wed Mar 23 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
Fri Mar 25 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
Sat Mar 26 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater
Tue Mar 29 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Wed Mar 30 N. Charleston, SC North Charleston Coliseum
Fri Apr 01 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Sat Apr 02 Reading, PA Santander Arena
Mon Apr 04 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Wed Apr 06 Green Bay, WI Resch Center
Thu Apr 07 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center
Sat Apr 09 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
Mon Apr 11 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre
Tue Apr 12 Regina, SK Brandt Centre
Thu Apr 14 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre
Fri Apr 15 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
Sun Apr 17 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
LEG 2
Wed May 18 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center
Fri May 20 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Sat May 21 Providence, RI Dunkin' Donuts Center
Sun May 22 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena
Tue May 24 Albany, NY MVP Arena
Thu May 26 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Sat May 28 Québec, QC Videotron Centre
Sun May 29 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
Mon May 30 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Wed Jun 01 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center
Thu Jun 02 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Sat Jun 04 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Sun Jun 05 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center
Tue Jun 07 Bonner Springs, KS Azura Amphitheater
Thu Jun 09 Colorado Springs, CO The Broadmoor World Arena
Sat Jun 11 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center
Mon Jun 13 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
Tue Jun 14 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Fri Jun 17 Las Vegas, NV MGM Garden Arena
Sat Jun 18 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
