Slipknot Replaces Jinjer With Wage War On Knotfest Roadshow Tour

Slipknot have announced that Wage War has been tapped to replace Jinjer on the first leg of their Knotfest Roadshow Tour due to the current situation in Jinjer's home country of Ukraine.

Jinjer's Eugene Abdukhanov had this to say, "Thank you all for your concerned messages and prayers sent to us over the last week, we may not answer but we are reading them and they mean the world to us.

"As you know, there is war raging through the streets and cities of Ukraine right now. Many people have little or no food or water and are very afraid of what tomorrow may bring.

"Together with Napalm Records, we're releasing two new T-Shirt designs to raise funds to be donated to various charities throughout Ukraine to help with medical and food supplies, water and so on.

"If you cannot donate then please share this or any news related to what's really happening here. Each sale may save somebody's life in Ukraine. Thank you."

The first leg of the Knotfest Roadshow will also feature In This Moment and is set to kick off on March 16th in Fargo, ND at the Fargodome and will wrap up on April 17th in Vancouver, BC at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena.

The second leg will feature support from Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 and will launch on May 18th in University Park, PA at the Bryce Jordan Center. See the dates for both legs below:

LEG 1

Wed Mar 16 Fargo, ND FARGODOME

Fri Mar 18 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

Sat Mar 19 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

Tue Mar 22 Memphis, TN FedExForum

Wed Mar 23 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Fri Mar 25 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

Sat Mar 26 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater

Tue Mar 29 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Wed Mar 30 N. Charleston, SC North Charleston Coliseum

Fri Apr 01 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Sat Apr 02 Reading, PA Santander Arena

Mon Apr 04 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Wed Apr 06 Green Bay, WI Resch Center

Thu Apr 07 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center

Sat Apr 09 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

Mon Apr 11 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

Tue Apr 12 Regina, SK Brandt Centre

Thu Apr 14 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

Fri Apr 15 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

Sun Apr 17 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena



LEG 2

Wed May 18 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center

Fri May 20 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Sat May 21 Providence, RI Dunkin' Donuts Center

Sun May 22 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena

Tue May 24 Albany, NY MVP Arena

Thu May 26 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Sat May 28 Québec, QC Videotron Centre

Sun May 29 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

Mon May 30 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Wed Jun 01 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

Thu Jun 02 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Sat Jun 04 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Sun Jun 05 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center

Tue Jun 07 Bonner Springs, KS Azura Amphitheater

Thu Jun 09 Colorado Springs, CO The Broadmoor World Arena

Sat Jun 11 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center

Mon Jun 13 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Jun 14 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Fri Jun 17 Las Vegas, NV MGM Garden Arena

Sat Jun 18 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

