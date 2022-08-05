Slipknot Stream New Song 'Yen'

The End, So Far album cover art

Slipknot have shared a stream of their brand new single, "Yen". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "The End, So Far", which will arrive on September 30th.

"Yen" has been released to all streaming platforms and digital retailers and is the follow up to the new album's lead single, "The Dying Song (Time to Sing" that was revealed last month.

The band will be celebrating the new album with their North American Knotfest Roadshow Tour this fall that will feature support from Ice Nine Kills and Crown The Empire. See the dates and stream the new song below:

9/20 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

9/21 - Springfield, MO - Great Southern Bank Arena

9/23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival*

9/24 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/27 - Austin, TX - Germania Amphitheatre

9/28 - Dallas, TX - Do Equis Pavilion

10/1 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

10/2 - Phoenix, AZ - Chin Pavilion

10/4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheatre

10/6 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival*

10/7 - Irvine, CA - Fivepoint Amphitheatre



*Festival Date

Related Stories

Corey Taylor Addresses End Of Slipknot Rumor

Slipknot Share 'The Dying Song (Time To Sing)' To Announce New Album

Slipknot Announce Fall Knotfest Roadshow Tour

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Launches PTSD Charity With Special Contest

Slipknot Music and Merch

News > Slipknot