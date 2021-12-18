Slipknot Will Likely Reject 'Garbage' Rock Hall Induction 2021 In Review

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor earned a top 21 story from May 2021 after he revealed that he believes that he will follow the Sex Pistol's example if ever inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and reject the induction.
The controversial institution has a long history of angering rock fans by snubbing rock related artists in favor of pop and rap stars and again caused an uproar this year when they failed to name metal legends Iron Maiden among the artists who will receive induction this year.
Corey was recently interviewed by his hometown radio station Lazer 103.3 in Des Moines for the show Andy's Hall Pass and the host Andy Hall asked Taylor about the idea of fans righting the past wrongs of the Rock Hall and Corey responded, "First of all, I don't care about that Hall, 'cause I think it's a pile of garbage.
"They don't honor anything except pop music, really, and they only really induct real rock bands when they have to cave to pressure. They disrespected so many bands over the past by putting others in before the ones that actually deserve it, that I would probably go the way of the Sex Pistols.
"I'd be, like, 'Your Hall is a sham. I don't care if I'm a part of it or not. You have no idea what the spirit of rock and roll is actually about. So take this and shove it up your you-know-what.'
"So, that's basically where I'm at. And, obviously, I'm not getting any brownie points, and I probably will never be nominated, but I don't really care."
Rick Astley Explained His Love Of Slipknot 2021 In Review
Slipknot's M. Shawn Crahan Has Surgery For Knotfest Injury
Slipknot, Disturbed, Staind Lead Rockville Livestream Lineup
Slipknot Stream New Song 'The Chapeltown Rag'
Queen's Brian May Tests Positive For Covid-19- San Francisco Declares Metallica Day- Eric Clapton Delivering New Song For Christmas- more
Rolling Stones Had Highest Grossing Tour Of 2021- Pink Floyd Release A Dozen Vintage Live Albums- Rush- more
Gene Simmons Addresses Canceled KISS Residency- Korn, Chevelle and Code Orange Launching Arena Tour- Robert Plant- more
Guns N' Roses To Expand Use Your Illusion Albums Says Slash- Foo Fighters Member Reportedly Rushed To The Hospital- Led Zeppelin- more
Santa's Jukebox: Ye Banished Privateers- The Aquadolls- A Lot More
Holiday Gift Guide: Quick Flicks Edition
Caught In The Act: Yngwie Malmsteen Live 2021
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers