Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, Staind Lead Blue Ridge Festival Lineup

(Ashton-Magnuson Media) The full music lineup has been announced for Blue Ridge Rock Festival--America's Largest Rock & Camping Festival--which takes place September 7-10, 2023 at VIRginia International Raceway in Alton, VA.

Newly announced artists include: Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, Staind, Danzig (performing his self-titled album in full), I Prevail, Flo Rida, Lorna Shore, Knocked Loose, Polyphia, Insane Clown Posse, Vanilla Ice, Project Pat and more.



Blue Ridge Rock Festival features performances from more than 150 music artists including Slipknot, Pantera, Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Evanescence, Limp Bizkit, Till Lindemann: The Voice of Rammstein (exclusive U.S. performance), Staind, Megadeth, Papa Roach, Danzig, Rise Against, Lamb of God, Three Days Grace, Pierce The Veil, Chevelle, Coheed & Cambria and many more.



The festival also hosts a one-of-a-kind Club Experience Thursday through Sunday from 11:00 PM to 2:00 AM, after the Main Festival with performances from some of the biggest and best '90s/2000s hip hop/rap legends, including Flo Rida, 2 Chainz, Three 6 Mafia, Soulja Boy, Vanilla Ice, Insane Clown Posse and Project Pat. The Club Experience is only available to three or four day festival campers and is an additional pass purchase.

