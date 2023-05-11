Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, Staind Lead Blue Ridge Festival Lineup

(Ashton-Magnuson Media) The full music lineup has been announced for Blue Ridge Rock Festival--America's Largest Rock & Camping Festival--which takes place September 7-10, 2023 at VIRginia International Raceway in Alton, VA.
Newly announced artists include: Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, Staind, Danzig (performing his self-titled album in full), I Prevail, Flo Rida, Lorna Shore, Knocked Loose, Polyphia, Insane Clown Posse, Vanilla Ice, Project Pat and more.
Blue Ridge Rock Festival features performances from more than 150 music artists including Slipknot, Pantera, Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Evanescence, Limp Bizkit, Till Lindemann: The Voice of Rammstein (exclusive U.S. performance), Staind, Megadeth, Papa Roach, Danzig, Rise Against, Lamb of God, Three Days Grace, Pierce The Veil, Chevelle, Coheed & Cambria and many more.
The festival also hosts a one-of-a-kind Club Experience Thursday through Sunday from 11:00 PM to 2:00 AM, after the Main Festival with performances from some of the biggest and best '90s/2000s hip hop/rap legends, including Flo Rida, 2 Chainz, Three 6 Mafia, Soulja Boy, Vanilla Ice, Insane Clown Posse and Project Pat. The Club Experience is only available to three or four day festival campers and is an additional pass purchase.
Corey Taylor Gives Away a 'Haunted Hang' with a Fan at Inkcarceration Festival
Corey Taylor Can't Wait For Fans to Hear His New Album
Slipknot Surprise Release New Single and Video 'Bone Church'
Pantera, Slipknot and Limp Bizkit To Headline 2023 Inkcarceration
David Lee Roth Looks Back At Van Halen's Debut Album- The Agonist Announce Break Up- Queens of the Stone Age Announce New Album- more
blink-182 Share Behind The Scenes Video From Chicago Shows- Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releases EP For Mental Health Awareness Month- more
Miranda Lambert's Good Morning America Appearance Goes Online- New Book From Loretta Lynn To Be Released Posthumously- more
Alicia Keys Reveals Keys To The Summer Tour Openers- Killer Mike Pays Tribute to His Mom With Two Part Short Film- more
RockPile: American Jetset- Blak29- And More
Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971
Sites and Sounds: Schellraiser Music Festival
Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, Staind Lead Blue Ridge Festival Lineup
Abigail Williams Ink Deal For New Album
I Prevail, Killswitch Engage and More To Be ShipRocked
My Morning Jacket Announce North American Fall Tour
Helloween To Be Inducted Into Metal Hall of Fame
David Lee Roth Looks Back At Van Halen's Debut Album
Metallica Stream Video For Live Debut Performance Of 'Sleepwalk My Life Away'