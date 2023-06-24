.

Slipknot 'Live at MSG' Set For Vinyl Release

06-24-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Slipknot News Vinyl promo June 24, 2023
Vinyl promo

(Atom Splitter) Slipknot have always bent the world to its own collective will. One of countless examples occurred on February 5, 2009, when the band did what few could have predicted when they'd started: Slipknot headlined the World's Most Famous Arena - Madison Square Garden.

The band's MSG set is now the stuff of legend, being on the heels of the band's first Number One album in the U.S. (All Hope Is Gone), and only months before they would headline the UK's Download Festival for the first time. The New York City show was eight months and nine countries into the All Hope Is Gone World Tour, and as such, their performance was ruthless and jaw-dropping, and a perfect document of the era for the band.

On August 18, the concert will be made available for the first time ever on vinyl to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Slipknot's fourth album, 2008's chart-topping and influential All Hope Is Gone.

Pre-orders are available here. The release will feature new art by the band's M. Shawn (clown) Crahan. The limited edition, custom colored vinyl was hand-selected by the band.

The variants are as follows:
All Retail: Black
Knotfest Exclusive 1: Coke Bottle Clear With Silver Splatter
Knotfest Exclusive 2: Light Blue With Silver Splatter
D2C Exclusive 1: Clear With Silver Splatter
D2C Exclusive 2: Lemonade With Silver Splatter
D2C 3: Black Ice With Silver Splatter

TRACK LISTING:
SIDE A:
A1. (sic)[3:55]
A2. Eyeless [4:15]
A3. Wait And Bleed [2:44]
A4. Get This [4:28]

SIDE B:
B1. Before I Forget [4:22]
B2. The Blister Exists [6:37]
B3. Dead Memories [4:03]
B4. Left Behind [3:28]

SIDE C:
C1. Disasterpiece [5:09]
C2. Purity [6:26]
C3. Everything Ends [4:22]
C4. Psychosocial [5:41]

SIDE D:
D1. Duality [5:26]
D2. People = Sh*t [4:10]
D3. Surfacing [4:49]
D4. Spit It Out [7:35]

Related Stories
Slipknot 'Live at MSG' Set For Vinyl Release

Slipknot's Crahan Missing Shows Due to Wife's Medical Situation

Slipknot Release Videos For Unreleased Tracks

Corey Taylor Not Expecting To Get Rock Hall Induction

Corey Taylor Goes 'Beyond' With New Video and Reveals Album Details

More Slipknot News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Play Surprise Set At Glastonbury Festival- Slipknot 'Live at MSG' Set For Vinyl Release- more

Guns N' Roses In The Recording Studio In Norway- Lynyrd Skynyrd Bringing Gary Rossington's Final Show To Movie Theaters- more

Day In Country

Brad Paisley Shares New Song 'So Many Summers'- Brett Young 'Goes Back To Jesus' With New Song and Reveal Album Details- Tim McGraw- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: 3 Doors Down and Candlebox Live 2023

Crashing Wayward - Listen!

Elvis is Everywhere! The Tupelo Elvis Festival

Desiree Dorion - That's How I Know

Caught In The Act: Dead & Company Rock Wrigley Field

Latest News

Foo Fighters Play Surprise Set At Glastonbury Festival

Slipknot 'Live at MSG' Set For Vinyl Release

John Wetton Memorial Concert To Be Livestreamed

Alice Cooper Shares His Most Personal Influences and Explosive Stories

Public Image Ltd. Premiere 'Car Chase' Video

Fall Out Boy Kick Off So Much For (Tour) Dust At Wrigley Field

Journey: A Voice Lost...and Found TV Special Premieres This Weekend

Royal Blood Rock Glastonbury Festival