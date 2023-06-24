Slipknot 'Live at MSG' Set For Vinyl Release

(Atom Splitter) Slipknot have always bent the world to its own collective will. One of countless examples occurred on February 5, 2009, when the band did what few could have predicted when they'd started: Slipknot headlined the World's Most Famous Arena - Madison Square Garden.
The band's MSG set is now the stuff of legend, being on the heels of the band's first Number One album in the U.S. (All Hope Is Gone), and only months before they would headline the UK's Download Festival for the first time. The New York City show was eight months and nine countries into the All Hope Is Gone World Tour, and as such, their performance was ruthless and jaw-dropping, and a perfect document of the era for the band.
On August 18, the concert will be made available for the first time ever on vinyl to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Slipknot's fourth album, 2008's chart-topping and influential All Hope Is Gone.
Pre-orders are available here. The release will feature new art by the band's M. Shawn (clown) Crahan. The limited edition, custom colored vinyl was hand-selected by the band.
The variants are as follows:
All Retail: Black
Knotfest Exclusive 1: Coke Bottle Clear With Silver Splatter
Knotfest Exclusive 2: Light Blue With Silver Splatter
D2C Exclusive 1: Clear With Silver Splatter
D2C Exclusive 2: Lemonade With Silver Splatter
D2C 3: Black Ice With Silver Splatter
TRACK LISTING:
SIDE A:
A1. (sic)[3:55]
A2. Eyeless [4:15]
A3. Wait And Bleed [2:44]
A4. Get This [4:28]
SIDE B:
B1. Before I Forget [4:22]
B2. The Blister Exists [6:37]
B3. Dead Memories [4:03]
B4. Left Behind [3:28]
SIDE C:
C1. Disasterpiece [5:09]
C2. Purity [6:26]
C3. Everything Ends [4:22]
C4. Psychosocial [5:41]
SIDE D:
D1. Duality [5:26]
D2. People = Sh*t [4:10]
D3. Surfacing [4:49]
D4. Spit It Out [7:35]
