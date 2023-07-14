Steve Hackett Announces Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live in Brighton

(Chipster) Legendary guitarist Steve Hackett presents his brand new live audio/visual extravaganza, with the release of 'Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live in Brighton', set for release on the September 15th, 2023.
Filmed & recorded live on his 2022 UK tour, in the coastal city of Brighton, UK, this release documents Steve and his band celebrating the 50th anniversary of the much-loved Genesis album 'Foxtrot'. Played in full, this album features fan favorites including 'Watcher Of The Skies' and 'Supper's Ready'. The show also features a set of Hackett solo material, including 'The Devil's Cathedral' from his latest studio album 'Surrender of Silence', and the powerful 'Ace of Wands'.
Shot by longtime collaborator Paul Green, you can now watch the band perform 'Watcher of the Skies' below. Mixed by Chris Lord-Alge & mastered by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound, the album is now available to pre-order on Ltd 2CD+Blu-ray & Ltd 2CD+2DVD, both including bonus behind the scenes interviews, as well as 5.1 surround sound. A Ltd Deluxe 180g 4LP edition will also be available.
The full track-listing is:
Intro / Ace of Wands
The Devil's Cathedral
Spectral Mornings
Every Day
A Tower Struck Down
Basic Instincts
Camino Royale
Shadow of the Hierophant
Watcher of the Skies
Time Table
Get 'Em Out by Friday
Can Utility and the Coastliners
Horizons
Supper's Ready
Firth of Fifth
Los Endos
Steve Hackett & band continue their busy touring schedule with further "Foxtrot At Fifty & Hackett Highlights" dates in North America beginning in October.
