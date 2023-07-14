Steve Hackett Announces Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live in Brighton

Cover art

(Chipster) Legendary guitarist Steve Hackett presents his brand new live audio/visual extravaganza, with the release of 'Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live in Brighton', set for release on the September 15th, 2023.



Filmed & recorded live on his 2022 UK tour, in the coastal city of Brighton, UK, this release documents Steve and his band celebrating the 50th anniversary of the much-loved Genesis album 'Foxtrot'. Played in full, this album features fan favorites including 'Watcher Of The Skies' and 'Supper's Ready'. The show also features a set of Hackett solo material, including 'The Devil's Cathedral' from his latest studio album 'Surrender of Silence', and the powerful 'Ace of Wands'.



Shot by longtime collaborator Paul Green, you can now watch the band perform 'Watcher of the Skies' below. Mixed by Chris Lord-Alge & mastered by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound, the album is now available to pre-order on Ltd 2CD+Blu-ray & Ltd 2CD+2DVD, both including bonus behind the scenes interviews, as well as 5.1 surround sound. A Ltd Deluxe 180g 4LP edition will also be available.



The full track-listing is:

Intro / Ace of Wands

The Devil's Cathedral

Spectral Mornings

Every Day

A Tower Struck Down

Basic Instincts

Camino Royale

Shadow of the Hierophant

Watcher of the Skies

Time Table

Get 'Em Out by Friday

Can Utility and the Coastliners

Horizons

Supper's Ready

Firth of Fifth

Los Endos



Steve Hackett & band continue their busy touring schedule with further "Foxtrot At Fifty & Hackett Highlights" dates in North America beginning in October.

Related Stories

Steve Hackett Announces Special Reissues

Steve Hackett Announces Genesis Revisited: Foxtrot and Fifty + Hackett Highlights Tour

Marillion, Steve Hackett, Flying Colors and Big Big Train Will Cruise To The Edge

Steve Hackett Shares Video From sis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More

More Steve Hackett News