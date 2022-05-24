Steven Tyler Enters Rehab As Aerosmith Cancels Las Vegas Dates

(hennemusic) Aerosmith has cancelled a series of upcoming Las Vegas residency dates after Steven Tyler relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program while experiencing issues following recent foot surgery.
"As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years," shared the band on social media. "After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.
"We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas Residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being.
"We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we'll let you know any further updates as soon as we can. We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows.
"Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time," adds the group. Get more details here.
