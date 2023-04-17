Sting Expands North American Leg Of My Song World Tour

Tour poster

(Live Nation) Following the momentum of last week's North American tour launch including a 2nd show added in Denver, The Cherrytree Music Company and Live Nation have confirmed that Sting will extend his acclaimed My Songs World Tour with an additional nine shows in September and October. The 20-date run now includes performances in Wantagh, NY, Hollywood, FL, Atlanta, GA, Portland, OR, Seattle, WA, Reno, NV, and Dallas, Houston, and Austin, TX.

Sting shared more about his experience touring My Songs and what's to come on the 2023 North America run via his socials. On tour, he will be accompanied by an electric, rock ensemble. Special Guest Joe Sumner will be appearing at all newly announced performances.

Sting's My Songs concert is an exuberant and dynamic show featuring his most beloved songs, written throughout the 17-time Grammy Award winner's illustrious career both with The Police and as a solo artist. Fans can expect to be taken on a musical journey with timeless hits like 'Fields of Gold', 'Shape of my Heart', 'Roxanne', 'Englishman In New York,' 'Every Breath You Take,' 'Roxanne,' 'Message In A Bottle', 'Demolition Man' and many more. The tour has already made stops in the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore earlier this year.

TICKETS: Members of Sting's Fan Club will have the opportunity to access a special pre-sale by visiting sting.com, starting Tuesday, April 18. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week. The general on sale for My Songs 2023 North American leg will start Friday, April 21 at 10am Local Time on sting.com



VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to the pre-show VIP lounge, specially designed VIP gift item, limited edition tour poster and more. For additional information, visit vipnation.com.



STING: MY SONGS 2023 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Sept. 05 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Sept. 07 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sept. 08 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - NEW SHOW

Sept. 12 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live* - NEW SHOW

Sept. 15 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park - NEW SHOW

Sept. 17 - Austin, TX - Moody Center ATX - NEW SHOW

Sept. 20 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 21 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 23 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 26 - Portland, OR - Moda Center - NEW SHOW

Sept. 27 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena - NEW SHOW

Sept. 29 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Oct. 01 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino* - NEW SHOW

Oct. 02 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

Oct. 04 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Oct. 07 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 09 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct. 12 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Oct. 14 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - NEW SHOW

Oct. 15 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - NEW SHOW

*Not A Live Nation Date

Related Stories

Sting Announces North American Leg Of My Songs World Tour

Sting Expands 'Nothing Like The Sun' For 35th Anniversary

Tommy Emmanuel and Mike Dawes Share Field of Gold Video

Sting Sells His Music Catalog To Universal Music

More Sting News