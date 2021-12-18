Stone Temple Pilots Shared Early Version Of 1996 Classic 2021 In Review

The Stone Temple Pilots had a top 21 story from May 2021 after they shared a previously-unreleased "early version" of their 1996 single, "Trippin' On A Hole In A Paper Heart".
The track was released as a preview to the expanded reissued of their third album, "Tiny Music...Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop," which was released in July and features a remastered version of the album, along with rare alternate versions of tracks and their full at the Club La Vela in Panama City Beach, FL concert from March of 1997, according to hennemusic.
"So usually we would have one or two songs per album where we would record the music and not have any vocal ideas to accompany us," drummer Eric Kretz tells Stereogum. "With this early version of 'Trippin,' Scott had the rhythm tracks to work off of and this was his first day at singing the song. I really enjoy hearing him trying to work out the tongue twisting verse lyrics that are such a great counter rhythm to the music in the verses." Stream the song below:
