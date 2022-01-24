Suicide Silence Return To Century Media For New Album

Suicide Silence have announced that they have returned to their original label, Century Media Records, for their forthcoming follow-up to their 2020 album "Become The Hunter".

The band is currently working on the new record and decided to reunite with Century Media, who released their first three albums, "The Cleansing" (2007), "No Time To Bleed "(2009) and "The Black Crown" (2011).



Guitarist Chris Garza had this to say, "I can't believe how far we've all come since the band began 20 years ago. Today we're back where it all started; writing music together in the same room where the first three albums were created. We're incredibly excited to be working with Century Media Records once again as we enter the next chapter of our career".



Century Media Vice President of A&R, Mike Gitter, shared, "Suicide Silence has long been an important band in heavy music, not only being the band that really put 'Deathcore' on the map but a band that has continued to redefine themselves and beat the odds at every turn. The new music I've heard from them has all the intensity and earmarks of their past while continuing to push into the proverbial red."



Vice President and Global Head Philipp Schulte added, "It feels great to welcome Suicide Silence, undeniably the most influential Deathcore band ever, back to Century Media Records.

"Working with them again feels like reuniting what was never meant to be divided. We're happy being the band's supporting label home again. No pity for the cowards!"

